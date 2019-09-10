BLACKFOOT — Brooke and Drayco Wood, children of Andria and William Wood, are working with Seattle Talent in pursuing their dreams to be in the entertainment industry.
They have been invited to represent Seattle Talent at the International Modeling and Talent Association (IMTA) event at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles Jan. 6-10.
The performers (actors, models, singers, and dancers) who will perform at the event have been studying to develop their skills. Under the guidance of professional coaches, each of the young performers at IMTA will spend several hours each day during the five-day event in seminars and competitions.
While at IMTA, they will also be able to audition for over 200 agents, managers, casting directors, and record labels.
Brooke and Drayco are looking for sponsors to help them attend IMTA. Sponsors who contribute $100 or more will be listed in the official IMTA program book which is presented to VIPs attending IMTA.
Donations can be sent to Seattle Talent at 509 Olive Way, Suite 303, Seattle, Wash., 98101, or call (206) 900-9800.