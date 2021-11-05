100 years ago
Asking for a restraining injunction, the Oregon Short Line Railroad Co. filed papers this week in United States District Court against Walter K. Lindsay of Idaho Falls, W.D. McReynolds, clerk of the Idaho federal court, and F.M. Breshears, United States marshal, to prevent the serving of ejection papers that had been granted to Lindsay in court Nov. 4, 1921. The case involved a tract of land inside the original Eagle Rock townsite, which had been occupied by the railroad company. In dispute was whether the land had been transferred in 1904 to Lulu K. Lindsay, Walter Lindsay’s mother. Suit for possession of the tract and a judgment for ejection of the railroad was made on Oct. 22.
75 years ago
Construction of a $25,000 roller skating rink and a $23,000 ice storage plant topped the list of $125,860 in building projects proposed for Idaho Falls in early November 1946. The figure was more than doubled the $53,650 in new construction granted for the preceding two weeks period. Twenty seven permits were granted by Lloyd Stalker, city inspector. These included a permit for Ammon Benson to build a 50-by-130 foot skating rink at Pine Street and Eastern Avenue and a permit for an ice plant at Oneida Avenue and Short Street, issued to Idaho Cold Storage Corp.
50 years ago
This week in 1971 saw the demolition of four buildings on Broadway in downtown Idaho Falls. Crewmen from the Iverson Construction Co. of Seattle began the job Nov. 8, using the wrecking ball on four old buildings that had been vacant for some time. The work was part of an urban redevelopment project aimed at updating the Eagle Rock section of the city, encompassing properties on 24 acres bordered by Broadway, Cliff Street, Yellowstone Avenue and the Snake River. Money for the project came from $2 million in bonds sold in June 1970 to the New York City Trust Co. and $2 million in federal grans authorized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Leonard Callan, executive director of the Urban Redevelopment Commission, said he expected the work on Broadway to be finished by the end of November. Condemnation proceedings had begun against other buildings along the block facing Broadway.
25 years ago
Pete Hill, the man most responsible for putting Idaho Falls on the aviation map, was inducted this week in 1996 into the Idaho Aviation Hall of Fame. “He has been, to my knowledge, continuously successful in aviation all these years, through depressions, wars, good times, bad times, basically without accident or incident,” said Bob Hoff, who’d learned to fly from Hill and went on to start Aeromark,a fixed base operator at the Idaho Falls Airport. “I just tried to be a leader and not a follower,” said Hill, whose father, Wilbur Hill, taught Charles Lindbergh to fly. As a teenager in Kansas, Hill pumped fuel for barnstormers, then barnstormed himself. He became friends with Ernest Hemingway while delivering airplanes to the author’s home in Key West, Fla., and was a pallbearer at Hemingway’s funeral in 1961.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”