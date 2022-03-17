If you remember the 1984 film “Romancing The Stone” distributed by 20th Century Fox and starring Kathleen Turner, Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito, the new production by Paramount titled “The Lost City” starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt is going to seem eerily similar.
They are not exactly the same, but you are going to find many similarities in the scenes, the way the actors move freely with one another and of course there will be Brad Pitt swooping in to save the day at the end.
Is the film entertaining? Of course it is, and with Bullock and Tatum in the leads, you wouldn’t expect anything else from this picture.
Bullock is in the lead character, author Loretta Sage, while cover model Tatum will play the role of Alan. The two are professional actors and they play off each other in a very good way that will keep most everyone entertained throughout the movie.
Paramount has revealed the first look at “The Lost City,” an adventure comedy formerly known as “Lost City of D.” This one is opening in theaters on March 24 this year.
A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure.
This was filmed last year primarily in the Dominican Republic, including Samaná, Santo Domingo, Casa de Campo, and at Pinewood Dominican Republic Studios. The eccentric cast also includes Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. A remake that’s not a remake? This looks so cheesy with an extra helping of cheese, especially when Pitt shows up to save the day. It might be fun but it also might be fun to just go re-watch “Romancing the Stone” instead.
Sage has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story.
Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.
“The Lost City” is directed by filmmaker brothers Aaron Nee and Adam Nee (aka The Brothers Nee), of the films “The Last Romantic” and “Band of Robbers” previously. The screenplay is by Oren Uziel and Dana Fox and Adam Nee & Aaron Nee; from a story by Seth Gordon.
“The Lost City” is scheduled to open at the Blackfoot Movie Mill on March 24 and as always, we recommend that you visit the Movie Mill’s website at www.royaltheaters.com for exact theaters and showtimes, where you can always reserve your favorite seat in order to enhance your movie-going experience.