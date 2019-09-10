BLACKFOOT — This year, Bingham Healthcare (BH) set up two Mothers’ Lounges at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. They were quiet, clean, and comfortable areas for moms to nurse their babies or pump while attending the fair, and each mothers’ lounge was furnished with leather sofas, recliners, and coffee and end tables.
After the fair ended, BH donated the furniture from the mothers’ lounges to the Family Services Alliance of Southeast Idaho in Pocatello, which promotes safe and thriving families, works to end physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, and provides victim support. They exist to help survivors of domestic abuse, their family and friends, and the community.
“We are really proud to be giving back to our friends at the Family Services Alliance,” says Jericho Cline, director of marketing and public relations at BH. “The work they do is incredibly important, and we are grateful to help them in their mission to care for individuals and families in our community.”
Family Services Alliance exists to help survivors, their family and friends, and the community. If you have been, or currently are, a victim of domestic/dating violence, sexual assault, rape, stalking, or human trafficking, the Family Services Alliance can help you in a confidential and caring manner. They can be reached 24 hours a day by calling (208) 251- HELP (4357).
To learn more, please visit their website: http://fsalliance.org/about.