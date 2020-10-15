It almost seems as if we were destined to post-apocalyptic movies, especially since the gloom and doom of the current COVID-19 pandemic has raised havoc with our lives for the better part of the past seven months.
I am not trying to make light of the current pandemic in any way, shape or form, but it has seemed like something out of “Twilight Zone” to a lot of us.
The movie is set in a destroyed world, overrun by creatures who have a taste for human flesh. This has forced the humans who have survived to dwell underground and forsake the planet that exists above them.
But there’s sweetness to go with the PG-rated scares, thanks to the goofy charm of “Teen Wolf” star Dylan O’Brien and his equally charismatic canine co-star. Throw in a shade of “Zombieland” end-of-world banter and you could do worse than give this road movie your video-on-demand dollar.
O’Brien plays 20-something Joel, who quickly fills us in on the state of the world: Seven years ago, humans blew up an Earth-threatening asteroid with missiles, failing to realize chemicals would then rain down on us and mutate creepy bugs and warty amphibians into less than fantastic beasts.
But that’s old news. Now Joel’s living in an underground bunker in one of humanity’s last colonies. Unlike his peers, he’s the only one who hasn’t shacked up with, well, whoever’s still alive and single.
In between muffling his ears from the thin walls, he pines over his girlfriend from before the apocalypse, Aimee, played by “Iron Fist’s” Jessica Henwick. In her insubstantial screen time, Henwick eventually gets to show off the martial arts skills she’s known for. But wringing a personality out of her paper-thin love interest material is a tough challenge.
Unable to stand being a singleton any longer, Joel sets off on an 80-mile journey across the monster-ridden surface to reunite with Aimee. Never mind that the last time they saw each other was, um, seven years ago.
But nothing’s stopping him, not giant boulder-mimicking snails, “sand gobblers” or slobbery praying mantises that have side-jobs on “Doctor Who.” When Joel meets Boy, a dog who refuses to unhinge his jaw from the red dress his beloved owner left behind, we go all Hunt for the Wilder people, with some of the best, most heartfelt human-animal friendship goals scenes.
You can rest assured that this film is not going to win any Academy Awards next spring, but it is entertaining in its own right and is a way to pass the time for a couple of hours and actually is a pretty good date night movie.
“Love and Monsters” is now showing at our favorite movie house, the Blackfoot Movie Mill, starting today. It almost fits in with the addition of the Halloween themed shows that have started showing up in the classics promotion.
As always, we recommend that you visit the Blackfoot Movie Mill at their website at www.royaltheaters.com so you can get your favorite seating and prepay for your evening at the theater right from the comfort of your own home.
This movie rates a 3.75 on a scale of 1-5 and for the sheer entertainment value of the show. You can also get the best popcorn and soda at the Movie Mill.