You take nothing more seriously than your role as a parent or grandparent. You’ve been doing your absolute best by reading books and the latest news about the best parenting techniques. Yet even the most vigilant parents may not always have all of the answers to raising their children in the best way that they can.
At Bingham Memorial Hospital, we understand that healthy parenting is not easy, which is why we teach the Love & Logic® Parenting classes. You don’t have to do it alone. We are dedicated to providing information to parents and grandparents on how to raise and teach children to be happier, empowered, and more skilled in their interactions with other children. Learning and developing good parenting skills will help you to be more prepared for the challenges you’ll face as a parent and to develop a stronger bond with your child.
The program provides parents with principles to help children make good choices from toddlers to teenagers, and the philosophy of the program is simple. Love allows children to grow through mistakes. Logic allows children to live with the consequences of their choices. Love and logic is a way of working with children that puts parents and teachers back in control, teaches children to be responsible, and prepares young people to live in the real world with its many choices and consequences.
The Logic & Logic Parenting classes are once a week, for six weeks. The program teaches parents how to teach their kids to be responsible, confident, and develop problem-solving skills. It also helps parents prepare their kids to be independent, fully functioning adults that can take on the problems they face in a positive and healthy way.
In addition, the program teaches parents how to let children face problems on their own without having to be rescued, as well as how to help parents experience empathy — the ability to understand and share the feelings of another — while letting their children experience the natural consequences of their actions.
You’ll be able to ask any questions you have about raising your child(ren) while instructors give you interesting tools that can help you be a good parent.
We hope you’ll consider signing up for our Love & Logic Parenting classes as an investment in the bright future of your children. Classes are available at the following location:
Bingham Memorial Hospital
98 Poplar St.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
Tuesday nights (for six weeks)
6-8 p.m.
Beginning Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Cost: $75 for the entire 6-week course, which includes the cost of a workbook.
Class size is limited and open to adults only. For more information or to sign up for the class, please call (208) 785-3820 or visit www.BinghamMemorial.org/Love-and-Logic.