POCATELLO — Positioned among several other handwritten remedies, framed and hung on the wall of the oldest pharmacy in Pocatello sits a prescription for whiskey Irv Maag collected that was written in the 1890s to offer a teething toddler, and likely its parents, a bit of relief.
While medical treatments have drastically changed in the 21st century, the level of care the team of professionals at Maag Prescription and Medical Supply in Pocatello has offered its customers has remained steadfast and absolute.
This month, Maag Prescription and Medical Supply celebrates 70 years of business in the Gate City and also landed permanent recognition in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate after Idaho Sen. Jim Risch announced the company as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for August 2020.
“The Maag family’s resilience and ability to overcome adversity through the years is a true testament to the character and values that make the Gem State such a great place to do business,” Risch said in a news release earlier this month. “Today, Maag Prescription and Medical Supply plays an important role in serving the community and providing more than 20 jobs to Southeast Idaho in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Congratulations to Greg, Kathy, and all of the employees at Maag Prescription and Medical Supply. ...You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.”
Greg Maag, who co-owns Maag Prescription and Medical Supply with his wife, Kathy, said Risch’s praise “definitely came as a surprise” and was a bright spot in a time when the business was unable to properly commemorate their 70-year anniversary.
“I met one of Risch’s secretaries about a year ago at a Chamber of Commerce event and I told her we always have an anniversary party — or as we put it, our customer appreciation day — that we celebrate in August every year,” Greg told the Idaho State Journal this week. “I told her that next August it will be 70 years and she said she would bring the staff down. Then COVID-19 hit. I thought it was such an honor to receive the award, as I didn’t even know they did this sort of thing. It’s pretty special considering they only do about 12 of these a year, especially because it was our 70th anniversary and we were unable to celebrate it.”
Greg was 3-years-old when his father, Irv and his wife Genevieve, opened Maag Prescription Center at 352 W. Center St. in what is now known as Old Town Pocatello on Aug. 1, 1950. Irv at the time was part owner of Cook Drug, located across the street from where he opened up his shop, and a salesman for Parke-Davis Drug Company.
“Many stores in those days offered toys and various other products,” Greg said. “My dad opened up a professional pharmacy with compounding, where he mixed and created medications himself, which is something we still offer today. He sold medical equipment as well such as oxygen, wheelchairs, braces, walkers and hospital beds. People died at home in the ’50s just as they do now. We provided for them then and we still do today.”
In January of 1977, Irv retired and Greg and Kathy took over. Just 17 days as the new owners and Greg and his wife got off to quite a hot start, and not in a good way.
“My wife and I bought the store on Jan. 1, 1977, and 17 days later Atkin Florist had an arsonist start a fire there that happened to burn up the whole building,” Greg said. “The whole building was lost. All the lighting and heaters burned out, enough so that it was totaled.”
Fate would bring the Maag family back to Cook Drug, in a sense, Greg says, only because the pharmacy across the street had shuttered its doors the year prior, leaving Maag Prescription Center an ideal shopfront to relocate into. With help from J.C. Penney, an Old Town Pocatello neighbor at the time who donated cinder blocks and long boards to the Maag family, Greg would move into and reopen his pharmacy, henceforth called Maag Prescription and Medical Supply, at 333 W. Center St. the very next day after the fire.
And they’ve stayed in that location for the last 43 years.
“We called our drug wholesaler and they were able to get us a replacement inventory the next day because they rushed the order,” Greg said. “We carried our cash registers over and put them on the makeshift shelves and started serving our customers again.”
The 1947 Ford Panel Truck Irv used to deliver prescriptions has over the years been replaced with four modern delivery vans, but the service still comes at no extra cost to their customers. The storefront of Maag Prescription has also expanded significantly as adjacent businesses closed down or relocated, allowing the company to expand its oxygen and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, or CPAP therapy service, and created space for Greg to construct a state-of-the-art compounding laboratory.
One other compounding employee means Greg spends a majority of his time in the lab mixing, by special request, various medications such as unique hormone replacement treatments or beef-flavored medications for veterinary use.
Today, Maag Prescription is more than just a place customers pick up their medications, it’s a one-stop-shop for almost any medical remedy or device. Maag Prescription also offers flu shots and Greg has already submitted his application to provide the vaccination for COVID-19 once it’s developed and approved.
“I say we’re just like the Coca Cola company — it’s the same product but now they offer many different flavors and packaging,” Greg said. “They have diversified over the years just like us.”
Though ripe for retirement, Greg said he enjoys his work and isn’t quite ready to pass the family business down another generation quite yet. For now, he’s satisfied and looking forward to another 70 years serving Gate City area residents.
“My daughter-in-law and son are working in the store now and will take over when I’m done,”Greg said. “I am old enough to retire now, but I just love working too much. We have just the greatest community. We wouldn’t be who we are without them.”