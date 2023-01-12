As a fan of the Buffalo Bills, I could not wait to watch last Sunday’s season finale against the New England Patriots. Bills Mafia has been an emotional wreck given the near-death experience of free safety Damar Hamlin the week prior in Cincinnati, so, we were looking forward to a blowout against the Patriots. As it turned out, New England’s quarterback, Mac Jones, played well enough to keep his team in the game. However, Bills quarterback Josh Allen – a dynamic, athletic and smart player - made enough big plays to give Buffalo a handy victory.

Juxtapose that with Idaho Governor Brad Little’s State of the State address on Monday to kick off the 2023 Legislative session, and I caught a lot of parallels. The New England Patriots are designed to win games 21-17. They run the ball and play good defense and their quarterback doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. That’s a great gameplan if you’re playing in 1992. But, in 2023, you need a quarterback like Josh Allen who can extend plays, run away from pressure and throw the ball down the field. New England won’t change unless their ownership and fanbase demands change. Buffalo, on the other hand, embraces change when it leads to winning.


