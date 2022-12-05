this is a really cool experience, really big support system, especially from family, so grateful for support
will play outfield -- centerfield, left field
program is D2 junior college, ranked 11th in nation, won numerous regional titles, 8 1/2 hours away
offered tuition, $5,000 in tuition, can't pay for room and board as a D2 junior college
schools back east interested, another school in Montana -- felt most at home at Dawson, that's the program where I knew I wanted to go
second closest to home
going into pre-nursing, will transfer on from there to get RN and eventually become a nurse practitioner
Duke, the daughter of Jeremy and Kandice Duke of Blackfoot, ID, will graduate from Blackfoot High School in May 2023.
During her time in high school, Duke was a starter for back to back High School Conference Championship wins. On her club team, Madison has a batting average of 0.549 and 102 career stolen bases. Academically, Madison is the senior class Vice President, the HOSA club president, and she is a part of the National Society of High School Scholars. Duke will be graduating with high honors.
“I picked DCC because they made me feel the most comfortable in my own abilities, making it easy to play my best,” Madison stated, “I feel Coach Tami and Coach Casey have given their girls the tools to not only be amazing athletes, but become better versions of themselves outside of softball, and I think that speaks for itself!”
Head softball coach Tami Lagmay had this to say about Duke, “Madison brings a ton of confidence and power in the box as a slapper. Defensively, she has a great arm and will bring a ton of speed to our outfield. We look forward to Madison making a huge impact in our program right away. Madison has a great attitude and is a fierce competitor. I am very excited to have her become part of our program here at Dawson.”
