Clean hands
Buy Now
BINGHAM HEALTHCARE

Handwashing is the best way to fight off sickness at any age. So, how can you make sure you and your little ones are cleaning their hands properly?

Rub hands with soap and warm water for about 20 seconds and help them wash away the direct germs with these recommended moves.

1. Palm to palm

2. Fingers interlaced

3. Back of hands

4. Back of fingers

5. Base of thumbs

6. Fingernails

7. Wrists

Main places where germs live

Always be sure to wash your hands after coming in contact with any of these:

- After using a restroom.

- Someone who is coughing, or if you are coughing, too.

- After petting or playing with any animal.

- Before and after cooking, especially after handling raw meat.

- Before and after eating.

Need a Family Doctor?

Bingham Healthcare Family Medicine has a growing number of family medicine specialists throughout eastern Idaho. With offices in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Shelley, high-quality and compassionate medical care is always nearby and convenient.

Blackfoot

(208) 782-2980

Idaho Falls

(208) 535-3615

Pocatello

(208) 239-8022

To learn more, please visit: www.BinghamMemorial.org/Family-Medicine.