Handwashing is the best way to fight off sickness at any age. So, how can you make sure you and your little ones are cleaning their hands properly?
Rub hands with soap and warm water for about 20 seconds and help them wash away the direct germs with these recommended moves.
1. Palm to palm
2. Fingers interlaced
3. Back of hands
4. Back of fingers
5. Base of thumbs
6. Fingernails
7. Wrists
Main places where germs live
Always be sure to wash your hands after coming in contact with any of these:
- After using a restroom.
- Someone who is coughing, or if you are coughing, too.
- After petting or playing with any animal.
- Before and after cooking, especially after handling raw meat.
- Before and after eating.
