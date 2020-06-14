The following is a list of marriages recorded in Bonneville County in May.
Andrew Cortez Smith and Jessica Nicole Edwards-Gaidosh
Tanner Bird Chapple and Kendra Justine Lords
John Steven Tuck and Susan Marie Binegar
Brandon James Keola O Nalani Ragaland and Sabrina Marie Anderson
Nicholas Alan Jones and Cortney Jane Coronado
Peyson Brad Erikson and Cassiday Dawn Nelson
Devin Ray Shumate and Elizabeth Charlton Difiore
Ryan Jeremy Brown and Carly Suzanne Warr
Tyler Blaine Thompson and Erin Rebecca Nerdin
Gene Lynn Gilson and Sharon Lynn McAlevy
Curtis Edmund Rounds and Kayla Stephanie Scoresby
Derek Tyler Peterson and Morganne Natalia Keppner
Bill Ingalls Davis and Alyvia Dyanne Cook
Nathan Thomas Burnett and Emmalee Nicole Bateman
Stephen William Perry and Julie Ann Boyce
Samuel John Spratling and Baily Adelaide Stoddard
Justin William Wilson and Lisa Harlee Wood
Blake Karl Coles and Analiese Marie Brown
Caleb John Jolley and Jessica Rae Dredge
Chance Jeffrey Childress and Katie Lori Gardner
James Keith Ray and Almira Kathleen Rodriguez
Troy K Shipp and Autumn Lillie Archibald
Matthew David Grossman and Jennifer Dawn Mecham
Timothy Wade Beery and Monica Jo Johnson
Ryan Michael Barnes and Stephanie Lynn Rainey
Edgar Ortega and Winnie Kloe Steed
Jason Jeffrey Howell and Sabrina Michelle Phillips
William Robert Walrath and Brandie Elizabeth Mills
Tyler Jamieschon Judkins and Bryanna Marena Galvan
Valentin Rivera Islas and Emily Jane Boner
Logan Todd Andrus and Cora Marguerite Houff
Hunter William Reese and Tiffany Jeanne Schwendiman
Nathan Luke Curry and Ariel Dawn Hull Thomas
Roy Lee Campbell III and Lisa Marie Allord
Mason Paul Jacobsen and Erin Lee Jenkins
Skyler Kip Tower and Isabella Christie Adams
Dakota Velesco Bybee and Sofia Barbie Lloyd
Kody Jack Killian and Jenna Ann Crossley
Bryson Michael Coburn and Hannah Renae Leavitt
Brian Lee Rakoski and Jennifer Suzanne Carpenter
Ryan Christopher Loe and Edith Karina Resendiz-Ramirez
Kaleb Lee Koplin and Ashley Taylor Schoessler
Jonathan Bryan Gould Jr. and Catie Chellea Coles
Josiah James Durning and Kennedy Aileen Elder
Orion Paul Tirrell and Mikaela Colette Burt
Mason Lance Cannon and Bailey Rae Varvel
David Garth White and Samantha J S Henrie
Christian Blake Fife and Linday Marie Whitwell
Caden Dale Franc and Sydney Elizabeth Leal
Wyatt Hayes Young and Amy Mae Kloud
Jarod James Nef and Sara Marie Cook
Andrew Travis Hess and Hannah Rae Russell
Austin Chad Ellis and Hannah Nicole Murri
Ernesto Antonio Sotero-Lopez and Samantha Jo Regalado
Matthew Carter Leal and Emilia Ray Vasquez
Shawn C Kelley and Ashley Nicole McCurdy
Stephen Craig Kleinheider and Hannah Christine Pearson
Michael Jade Barney Aliesha Seamons
Kaleb Louis Squires and Kiersten Brooke Landon
Jeremy Dale Haslam and Danielle Kay Clingerman
Tanner Nathan Stohl and Jaidyn Rachel Oldroyd Hansen
Jared McKay Webster and Naely Megumi Wood
Timothy Michael Grace and Patricia Jean Shackle
Jeremy David Mohon and Krista Ann Roland
D Anthony Richards and Alisha McKell Clark
Russell Jay Mathews and Renee Adell Winterfeld
Preston Tomas Horman and Jenna Nicole Devenney
Landon Dale Moyers and Madison Lee Holt
Charles Montgomery Netser and Shelby Ann Robinson
Jonathan Adair Horton and Krystall Lynn Horton
Landon Legrande Nistler and Peyton Ashley Olmsted
Jadyn Scott Elder and Keslynn Jamie Black
Samuel Zane Hulse and Paige Ziegler
Andres Crawford Garcia III and Melisaa Laree Jones
Jeffrey Lee Rawson and Makayla Lyn Wilde
Bradley Olin Yingling and Madelyn Carol Smith
Chase Lauren Yearsley and Clarynn Nikelle Shuldberg
Benjamin Wayne Maiden and Camille Marie Hill
Randy Glen French Jr. and Rachel Yvonne Rodriquez
Brandon Reyes Kelly and Allison Paige Kimber
Jason Drake Hughes and Katarine Grace Pearson
Marco Uriel Riveria Osornio and Kimberly Hernandez