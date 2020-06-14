The following is a list of marriages recorded in Bonneville County in May.

Andrew Cortez Smith and Jessica Nicole Edwards-Gaidosh

Tanner Bird Chapple and Kendra Justine Lords

John Steven Tuck and Susan Marie Binegar

Brandon James Keola O Nalani Ragaland and Sabrina Marie Anderson

Nicholas Alan Jones and Cortney Jane Coronado

Peyson Brad Erikson and Cassiday Dawn Nelson

Devin Ray Shumate and Elizabeth Charlton Difiore

Ryan Jeremy Brown and Carly Suzanne Warr

Tyler Blaine Thompson and Erin Rebecca Nerdin

Gene Lynn Gilson and Sharon Lynn McAlevy

Curtis Edmund Rounds and Kayla Stephanie Scoresby

Derek Tyler Peterson and Morganne Natalia Keppner

Bill Ingalls Davis and Alyvia Dyanne Cook

Nathan Thomas Burnett and Emmalee Nicole Bateman

Stephen William Perry and Julie Ann Boyce

Samuel John Spratling and Baily Adelaide Stoddard

Justin William Wilson and Lisa Harlee Wood

Blake Karl Coles and Analiese Marie Brown

Caleb John Jolley and Jessica Rae Dredge

Chance Jeffrey Childress and Katie Lori Gardner

James Keith Ray and Almira Kathleen Rodriguez

Troy K Shipp and Autumn Lillie Archibald

Matthew David Grossman and Jennifer Dawn Mecham

Timothy Wade Beery and Monica Jo Johnson

Ryan Michael Barnes and Stephanie Lynn Rainey

Edgar Ortega and Winnie Kloe Steed

Jason Jeffrey Howell and Sabrina Michelle Phillips

William Robert Walrath and Brandie Elizabeth Mills

Tyler Jamieschon Judkins and Bryanna Marena Galvan

Valentin Rivera Islas and Emily Jane Boner

Logan Todd Andrus and Cora Marguerite Houff

Hunter William Reese and Tiffany Jeanne Schwendiman

Nathan Luke Curry and Ariel Dawn Hull Thomas

Roy Lee Campbell III and Lisa Marie Allord

Mason Paul Jacobsen and Erin Lee Jenkins

Skyler Kip Tower and Isabella Christie Adams

Dakota Velesco Bybee and Sofia Barbie Lloyd

Kody Jack Killian and Jenna Ann Crossley

Bryson Michael Coburn and Hannah Renae Leavitt

Brian Lee Rakoski and Jennifer Suzanne Carpenter

Ryan Christopher Loe and Edith Karina Resendiz-Ramirez

Kaleb Lee Koplin and Ashley Taylor Schoessler

Jonathan Bryan Gould Jr. and Catie Chellea Coles

Josiah James Durning and Kennedy Aileen Elder

Orion Paul Tirrell and Mikaela Colette Burt

Mason Lance Cannon and Bailey Rae Varvel

David Garth White and Samantha J S Henrie

Christian Blake Fife and Linday Marie Whitwell

Caden Dale Franc and Sydney Elizabeth Leal

Wyatt Hayes Young and Amy Mae Kloud

Jarod James Nef and Sara Marie Cook

Andrew Travis Hess and Hannah Rae Russell

Austin Chad Ellis and Hannah Nicole Murri

Ernesto Antonio Sotero-Lopez and Samantha Jo Regalado

Matthew Carter Leal and Emilia Ray Vasquez

Shawn C Kelley and Ashley Nicole McCurdy

Stephen Craig Kleinheider and Hannah Christine Pearson

Michael Jade Barney Aliesha Seamons

Kaleb Louis Squires and Kiersten Brooke Landon

Jeremy Dale Haslam and Danielle Kay Clingerman

Tanner Nathan Stohl and Jaidyn Rachel Oldroyd Hansen

Jared McKay Webster and Naely Megumi Wood

Timothy Michael Grace and Patricia Jean Shackle

Jeremy David Mohon and Krista Ann Roland

D Anthony Richards and Alisha McKell Clark

Russell Jay Mathews and Renee Adell Winterfeld

Preston Tomas Horman and Jenna Nicole Devenney

Landon Dale Moyers and Madison Lee Holt

Charles Montgomery Netser and Shelby Ann Robinson

Jonathan Adair Horton and Krystall Lynn Horton

Landon Legrande Nistler and Peyton Ashley Olmsted

Jadyn Scott Elder and Keslynn Jamie Black

Samuel Zane Hulse and Paige Ziegler

Andres Crawford Garcia III and Melisaa Laree Jones

Jeffrey Lee Rawson and Makayla Lyn Wilde

Bradley Olin Yingling and Madelyn Carol Smith

Chase Lauren Yearsley and Clarynn Nikelle Shuldberg

Benjamin Wayne Maiden and Camille Marie Hill

Randy Glen French Jr. and Rachel Yvonne Rodriquez

Brandon Reyes Kelly and Allison Paige Kimber

Jason Drake Hughes and Katarine Grace Pearson

Marco Uriel Riveria Osornio and Kimberly Hernandez