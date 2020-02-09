Editor's Note

The following is a list of marriage licenses recorded in January in Bonneville County. 

n Benson Murphy Harmon and Kylie Calista Merkley

n Asher Joel Thomsen and Charlotte Mary Jeanne Finck

n Lydia Gloria Gonzales and John Merrill Donnelly

n Seth Patrick Lemons and Melina Flores

n Sanji Alan Tsukamoto and Mary Ellen Case

n Fernando Romero and Erika Marie Silva

n Edward Jonathan Gil and Monique Marie Russell

n Darius John McFarland and Rylee Ann Jensen

n John Carter Harrison and Abby Marie Taylor

n David Reeder Blair and Asha Rickelle Drew

n Jared Kimball Wahe and Kaylee Dawn Whitworth

n Scott Blair Simmons and Deija Ann Walton

n Cullen Mayes Smith and Hannah Sarah Bingham

n Brady Ken Moedl and Ashley Anne Elizabeth Curry

n Ron Tyler Bird and Fredericka Jolene Kotz

n Travis Glen Walker and Christie Lorena Preisler

n Taylor Powers Barr and Julia Elizabeth Bowles

n Connor Michael Clay and Abigail Elaine Shull

n Nathan Orville Jones and Anne Marie Wright

n Tyler Ray Wilson and Cassie Lee Mangum

n Sepulveda Rafael Cota and Lourdes Nevarez Sanchez

n Joshua David Byrne and Corttany Leonard Eaton

n Andy Bocardo Galicia and Arely F Baez Martinez

n Joshua Allen Bean and Kimberly Ann Utzman

n Christopher Allen Jewkes and Julianna Karine Gardner

n Luis Angel Cervantes and Kailei Ann Yazzie-Bravo

n Matthew David Campbell and Jessica Heather Askren

n Clancy Warren Erickson and Bria Laurae Leighton

n Cobly Bryan Hepler and Kassie Phyllis Linford

n Oshane Antonio Stewart and Lindsay Michelle Stephenson

n Avery Moss Wilding and Taylor Christen Christensen

n Tanner Fullmer and Tristyn Karen Williams

n Riley Eugene Andrus and Makayla Lou Judy

n Julie Ann Erickson and Kenneth Gordon Phillips

n Chadwick Michael Maley and Heidi Lynn Gage

n David Steven Smith and Michael Edward Jacobsen Jr.

n Lancelot Legrand Reese and Laura Malynn Slieght

n Brandon Marc Beck and Liz Yashira Lebron

n Zarron Michael McGuire and Samatha Rachel Helgeson

n Carter Errol Johnson and Danielle Joanna Almgren

n Jay Leon Yost and Barbara Elaine Barnes

n Dillon Hillman and Elizabeth Sue Harris

n David Edmund Williams and Laken Savage

n Dalton James Roach and Ieasha Rae Nelsen

n Kenneth Gordon Phillips and Julie Ann Erickson

n Jeffrey Lamont Burke and Victoria Lynn Fresh

n Daniel Curtis Taylor and Sydney Marie Adams

n Drew Alexander Kenyon and Emma Leigh Brumbaugh

n Robert Michael Pross and Johanna M Salazar

n James Vincent and Debbie Schwieder

n Jeffery Gene Larson and Anthony Renee Tyler

n Dylan Matthew Linnastruth and Justine Marie Liebel

n Ché Khalil Carter and Heidi Joan Wells

n Timothy James McDowell Jr. and Suzanne Marie Thatcher

n Gary Lee Gallup and Karlee Lyn Hanson

n Travis Keith Fill and Amber Dawn Brooks

n Daniel Ray Zentner and Linda Sue Blair

n Leland Francis Morrow and Paula Marlane Nakayama

n Leonard Samuel Goodman and Jeanne Marie Slifka

n Jason Lewis Barney and Danielle Elizabeth Heer

n Michael Patrick Sylva and Janai Andi Ray

n James Paul Sieverson and Bonnie L Galles

n Derryl Justin Frazier and Lorina Eileen Martineau

n Zachary Daniel Vineyard and Reshillee Littaua Pamittan

n Briaden Tyler Snarr and Cailin Jensen Parker

n Keagan Dirk Loveland and Tabrie Killian

n Lonny Scott Carr and Olga Vorman

n Nicholas Anthony Young and Tayler Ray Ralphs

n Victor Javier Dannehl and Shasta Marie McKinney

n Nathan Alma Cline and Mary Jane Arguelles Mondragon

n Gregory Joseph Humphrey and Janell Cassandradean Judy

n Jesus Rodriguez and Marie Del Carmen Santos Arroyo

n Edgar Corona and Cecilia Muniz-Garnica

n Curtis Alan Nixon and Cassi Lee Henry

n Davin Matthew Hanson and Sage Rebecca Daw

Francisco Michael Santos and Jamie Rene Nunnelly

n Brian Christopher McAfee and Jennifer Lori Churchill

n Joel Patrick McConnell and Brittney Ann Thoma

n George Henry Zumberge and Elysia Anne Knotts

n Balwinder Kumar and Manjit Kaur

n Aaron Sebastian Mays and Norma Yudith Moulton

Forrest Robert Thompson and Nicole Anne Becker

n David Reed Hall and Abigail Polland

n Michael Stanley Johnson and Cassidy Richelle Pack

n Daryl Gene Smith and Jessica Lee Segar