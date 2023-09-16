Editor’s note: The following is a portion of the list of marriages recorded in August in Bonneville County.
Colter James Wheeler and Michaela Jean Murrieta
Harold Jordan Sandoval and Andrea M. Mendoza Pulido
Jeremy Thomas Leyba and Jessica Kay Ballard
Delatorre Edgar Rodriguez and Lissette Monic Martinez
John Walter Roberts and Madison Ryley Johnson
Kortlan James Kolsen and Sadie Annalese Christopherson
Skyler Shaun Robinson and Kya Reve Madsen
James Raymond Farber and Brandy Jean Perez
Caleb Thomas Richardson and Alexis Nyah Holloway
Jerad Michael Childers and Alexandra Lenore Crockett
Caleb Andrew Picklesimer and Gina Rae ODonnell
Connor Willis Dunn and Jennifer Danelle Hudson
Ryan Andrew Larson and Katherine Joanne Weekes
Harrison Grant Thomas and Emilee Lynn Frugoli
Colton Duane Carter and Madison Grace Barrett
Blake Michael Fabbri and Keidryn Vaun Chase
Chasen Bruce Marler and Makena Shelley
Eric Donald Olsen and Megan Kay Reed
Janson Christopher Sexton and Tashane Beanca Hall
Cody Allen Barzee and Mandy Ilene Thomas
Casey O’Doyle Murphy and Sheila Renee Sills
Chester Dale Johnson and Michelle Marie Gracia
Landon Michael Stevens and Odette Beatrice Johnston
Brent Robert Mills and Jessica Ann Hendrickson
Zachary Albert Ditzig and Kaylee Lyn Waters
Gustavo Angel Avila Ramirez and Cearria Jo Crosland
Lee Brandon James Holderbach and Joana Patricia Bulford
Duane Russell Clark and Deanna Christine Estrada
Jayton Tyler Tuckett and Taylor Kay Whitmore
Dominic Andre Bou and Nicole Elaine Worrell
Cole Abram Bassett and MacKayla Monique Wammack
Ethan Daniel Hatch and Emily Mozelle Biddulph
Michelle Kunz and Michael David Main
Daniel George Anderson and Susan May Bear
Kevin Lee Eckman and Shelby Sue Smith
Malcolm Stanley Small and Gerri Michelle Zamaro
Ernesto Romero Cruz and Trischa Leighann Pace
Benajamin Gerald Tolman and Sheritee Hart Hunter
Mason Douglas Clark and Alexis Belle Ferguson
Colton Thomas Gillespie and Lynsey Donahoo
Christopher Leo Avery and Shelly Kay Nelson
David Michael Kremin and Ausha Dah Ceirrea Kohler
Koby Wallace Driscoll and Jenna Estella Moulton
Pedro Antonio Rivera Perez and Kylee Annice Butler
Jaime John Petersen and Johnene Marie Folds Bogard
Craig Alan Linnemeyer and Maya Jasmine Valacer
Tristan James Scott and Jaimie Lynn Burke
Christopher Joseph Larsen and Sherry Elizabeth Benight
Ralph Noble Armstrong III and Emily Ann Thomas
Thomas Andrew Green and Taylor Ciara Cleveland
Jason Dee Harrison Sr. and Tia Jean Wiebke
Brock James Archer and Kari Lynn Hughes
Kyler Glen Simmons and Lillian Nicole Burgess
Daniel Tanner Webb and Karly Hicks
Tyrel Todd King and Mae Mary Powlus Jodi
Matthew Paul Pelletier Jr. and Haley Marie Vining
Cameron Donovan Conrad and Addison Trinity Searle
Malachi Christian Cunningham and Halie Marie Fisher
Keagan McKay Andersen and Grace Pearle Williams
Kaser Clay McPhie and Jamie Marie Stanger
Tyler David Boatman and Alissa Andrus
Terry James Cottle II and Megan Ann Whiting
Logan Kenneth Kearsley and Hannah Mae Johnson
Kolter Reese Smith and Kaycee Linda Waite
Tyler Jack Young and Megan Marie Rushing
Landon Kay Flores and Charlotte Gene Harris
Seth William Stewart and Abbigail Deon Russell
Ryan Alexander Chambers and Lynzi Danyelle Lyman
Alex Andrew Mumma and Tiffany Nicole Tyler
Rafael Romero Campos and Rosa Linda Zarzoza
Solano Israel Mozqueda and Cruz Rocio Prado
Delbert James Owen and Janalee Mae Stubbs
Conner William Malcom and Kailey May Clark
Brayden Lynn Cook and Karsen Bailey Maras
John Philippe Stosich and Mauri Mickelsen
Hunter James Mears and Shandell Carter
Malcolm Potera and Brooklynn Jo Dobson
Logan Will Ricks and Olivia Hall
Julio Cesar Sanchez and Lilyanna Gonzales-Ochoa
Carl William McCay and Patricia Lynn Ricks
Eduardo L. Espinoza and Iris Andrea Espinoza
Carl A. Mattheis and Kenedee Nichole Bair
Bridger Jackson Keeton and Aubrey Celeste Russell
Beau Dean Anderson and Stephanie Coy Woodruff
Melvin Ray Jenkins III and Melanie Ann Sanchez
Ramirez Alfredo Hernandez and Martinez Maricela Genchi
John Clyde Baxter and Casey Jeanette Dixon
Cody James Osterhout and Stevie Lynn Matthews
Christian Michael Benner and Kathryn Anne Richardson
Joel Dale Hardy and Mary Renae Anderson
Alex Michael Gomez and Lacy Mae Baldwin
Michael Steven Patterson and Kimball Jennifer Broulim
Ethan David Henry and Kallie Colleen Gallacher
Rylan James Jurgens and Ashli Kate Moulton
Andrew Max Christensen and Ciara Mercedes Gaches
Justin Andrew Naifeh and McKenzie Rae Bennett
Larry Evan Davis and Onni Kaye Harding
Steven Gary Pietrok and Dakota Lynn Cox
Dana William Porter and Natasha Lee Egan-McGuern
James Allen Vincent and Jolee Scheer
Dylan Andrew Kelley and McKenna Renee Clark
Charles Foster Fidroeff and Mary Jane Keizer
Kristopher Jay Sayer and Emily Diane MacKenzie
Erik Kristopher Jorgensen David and Katherine Spangler
Zachary Taberna Smith and Maribel Soto-Cruz
Nicholas Cleve Hicks and Madilyn Marie Phillips
Andrew David O’Rourke and Aubree Nicole Haack
Dallin David Birch and Shitian Huang
Devon Michael Rowberry and Amber Lynn Matlock
Kyle Clay Richards and Britney A. Baumgartel
Spencer William Billman and Kabree Joy Staley
Steven Matthew Hardee and Santia Marie Ax
Kirk Allen Mills and Teigan Arlene Miller
Jordan Ted Moncur and Huu Na Nguye
Tanner R. Pincock and Aubrey Vaughn Thuernagle
Escobar Saul Calvillo and Clara Marie Bennion
Caden Benjamin Noble and Kaylee Ann Ward
Travis Wayne Gardner and Ramie Kaye Lott
David Michael Arzola and Reagan Michelle Hayes
Damacio Guadalupe Bojorquez Alvarado and Ana Karina Lopez
Quinn Richard Alvey and Martinez Lorena Venegas
Jeffrey George Evans and Barbara Anne Brown
Brady Charles Ashbrook and Jordan Faith Pfeiffer
Lucio Ismael Hernandez Gonzalez and Michelle May Hernandez
Chaz Adam Sauer and Megan Elizabeth Hansen
Colten Eugene Berry and Kailyn Daraphone Amphavannasouk
Andrew Russell Jackson and Mady Ann Ziegler
Tyler Allen Kennedy and Kara Elizabeth Broadfoot
Raymond Cecilio Gonzales and Holly Tina Gonzales
Cameron David Rocknak and Shalae Walker
Cole Howard Funk and Alvarez Valeria Arevalo
Boe David Clayson and Linda Nicolle Richey
Zachary Austin Newman and Ali May Woolf
Ty Cooper Parton and Jaydee Lynn Cole
Jason Michael Burton and Karlee Gene Duncan
Cody H. Cude and Kyla Grace Hogan
