Editor’s note: The following is a portion of the list of marriages recorded in June in Bonneville County.
Chance Jeffrey Childress and Mary Elizabeth Mations
Keagan James Buttars and Veronika Starostina
Christopher Aaron McKee and Karlee Marie Carlisle
Dawson Miles Merwin and Kasoko Danany Lubamba
James Coledyn Searle and Rhyan Flora Waldron
Sebastian Nicholas Ayars and Jessie Jakubowski
Dustin Michael Savage and Laura Orozco Sandoval
Travis Leroy Peasley and Baylee Katlynn Cain
Todd Rulon Christensen and Hailey Leonardson
Austin Garret Foster and Kylie Vilate Horsburgh
Angel Javier Jaspe Hernandez and Naikelis Del Valle Rincon Gil
Emily Jean Jicha and Warren Cramer Hemming
Jace Jaxon Heiner and Alexa Joy Pettingill
Michael Christopher Nielson and Shauna Galloway
Joseph Lanier Watts and Carlan Lynn Campbell
Kyle James Marty and Audrey Ellamae Lunetto
Timothy John Francis and Lynne Ann Moody
Nicholas C. McInelly and Bridget Hayley Villeneuve
Spencer Lee Birch and Miriam Katherine Niemand
Grady Lee Bolkcom and Jennifer Lynn Tijerino
Riley John Judy and Madison Lee Pettingill
Dustin Lamar Brower and Kimberly Jae Shetka
Momoh Ahmed Kallon and Taya Ann Belnap
Jimmy Gustavo Corona and Fatima Nicole Mares Lopez
Erik Mark Okopny and Rachel Ann Nettles
Tucker Blane Peterson and Creedance Kay Hopkins
Brandon Dean Dallimore and Megan A. Sexton
Jordan Christopher Higham and Sophia Faith Anderson
Jean Michael Arambel and Suzanne Aartje Eldredge
Sheldon Jason Hunting and Essie Bailey Hunt
Zane Henry Wood and Brooklyn Winder
Anthony William Coppernoll and Alexis Elaine Codling
Lance Rawson Nelson and Isabelle Grace Herbert
Adam Jared Pasley and Lisa Christine Barnes
John Mark Alvis Jr. and Nancy Gay Warner
Cody Michael Eames and Erica Moore
Richard Jesse Young and Tais Baldon
Samuel Mark Thrush and Katie Elizabeth Simpson
Robert Petre Jacob Freemen and Kimberly Diane Lafevers
Lee Mills Adamson and Fay Cheryl Faron
Christian Jonathan Robinson and Katie Marie Fielding
Tony Eugene Garren and Ruby Elaine Atherton
Reyixiati Repukait and Elizabeth Suzanne Crapse
Leonardo Mendoza and Samantha Ree Stephens
Chase Allen Tabor and Kristina Dorene Doherty
Clint Leon Reagle and Christine Potter
Sergio Arturo Ramon Arellano and Marilu Shantell Magana
Shadrack Taylor Williams and Lyndsey Ann Fidanza
Timothy Aaron Rupp and Kayla Emily Snyder
Kaleb Hunter Ashbaker and Emily Meghan Ransom
Skyler Lavoy Birch and Shaelene Schwendiman
Brandon James Jarvie and Kimberlee Dene Neubauer
Jaren Eldon Moore and Rachel Lyn Olsen
John Eric Lloyd Anthony and Madyson Dakota Wilson
Mr. Michael Hyatt Duane and Ms. Amy Katherine Carlson
Samuel Aaron Thompson and Kyrstie Lin Mecham
Skylar Reid Heaton and Mariah Dawn Erickson
Elliott Buck Evans and Christina R. Nield
Salvador Manuel Garcia Gonzalez and Maria Del Carmen Cervantes
Brandon Max Mendoza and Brooklyn Kaye Peterson
Daniel Thomas Becerra and Tatiana Maria Arellano
Chays Ryddel Henrie and Shailee Dawn Jensen
Isaac Ray Eaton and Kynwynn Celecta Madsen
Colt Todd Goforth and Krystle Nicole Holtz
Paul David Bowen and Holly Nicole Beltran
Brady Lee Eckman and Elisabeth Noel Kinghorn
William Boyd Cripps and Kirsten J. Raelynn Bowsher
Brandon Edward Ludwig and Keysha Keree Anderson
Joseph Dean Madsen and Alyssa Emily Wheeler
Tristian Brett May and Chelsea Ann Andersen
John David Allen and Cherie Christine Keller
Stephen Allen Meyers and Julia Hammond Raines
David Scott Hinton Jr. and Emily Paola Mora Segura
Johnathan Terry Warrick and Megan Lynne Paz
Dominic Kolleh Kalokoh and Sandra Kay Henrie
Cameron Merlin Egan and Samantha Grace Sleight
Nicholas Nathan Craig and Payton Michelle Bird
Zachary John Thomas and Holly Janae Fielding
Rylan Michael Harmon and Kambry Beck Miller
Jeffrey Klingler Hatch and Kandice Kauer
Philip Stephen Gamache and Andrea Beri Lerum
Matthew Victor Reanier and Claireanne K. Collins
Timothy Andrew Hughes and Tamara Eileen Romero
Leonard Wanjala Wekesa and Haleigh Paige Campbell
Joseph Edward Malloy and Abigail Jane Avolio
Jacob Isaac Murdoch and Aleesha Nicole Dragoman
David Lynn Robinson and Tiffany A. Mayes
Cache Skip Holt and Nikayla Joy Liebe
Tyson Maxwell Nelson and Liberty Grace Park
Bradley Richard Gretch and Kelsie Lyn Christenson
Robert Lawrence Saad and Neshako Kay Nelson
Richard Ollie Blake Oubichon and Miranda Jane Downing
Todd Robert Sherwood and Sydni Leigh Day
Jason Michael Davis and Leanne Danea Turner
Eric Alexander Green and Annika Marie Sorensen
Jeffrey Warden Jones and Michelle Marie Carney
Lucas Allen Emery and Kyla McKenzie Powell
Nicholas Kevin Frostrom and Ms. Ashley Lyn Lawrence
Ronald David Halme and Julie Marie Maury
Jonathan Stephen Liebe and Angela Fern Rincon
Robert Arthur Denton and Denise-Leigh Finigan Isabella
Layton Roy Judd and Abby Erin Rothermel
Kade Thomas Brown and Hilary Anne Nelson
Michael Lowell Sweatt and Andrea Lee Chamberlain
Ty C. Olson and Shawnee Bonnell
