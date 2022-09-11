Editor’s Note: The following is a portion of the list of marriages recorded in August in Bonneville County.
Bruce Pelton Green and Katelyn Jayne Bronsell
Dallin Ryan Hart and Ashley Kathrine Nielsen
Mason Andrew Kearns and Suzi Kennamae Richey
Bennie Jaxon Cooley and Paige Hope Herrera
Steven Matthew Vest and Dannette Sandora Johnson
Brian Lee Sleight and Elizabeth Gale Douglas
Morrison Juson Clark Wayne and McKenzie Paige Spencer
Benjamin Neal Chamberlain and Heidi Marie Singh
Alexander Franklin Jones and Kaebri Jane Burt
Micah Alexander Moss and Liesl Paige Daugherty
Channelle Mia Shearer and Cade Tyler Young
Kaydem Kent Yost and Naomi Caprice Kirkham
Devin Kenneth Wernette and McKenzie Leigh Merrill
Mitchel Thomas Ryan and Emily Taylor Lowder
Jose Maria Cardenas Lopez and Carmen Campos
Josue Antonio Gonzalez and Rosio Hernandez-Gomez
Aaron William Knutson and Beau Vandis Murdock
Charles Alldredge Seaman and Sydney Marie George
Kendall Clark Coughlan and Laney Robertson
Eric Alan Boyce and Sasha Alisa Spells
Oscar Dario Chavez Salais and Guerrero Julieta Villeda
Brodie Allen Cate and Rylie Mackenzi Hanson
Brent William Empey and Liberty Sue Stokes
Tyler Thad Kress and Elizabeth Nicole Bialas
James Albert Kolsen and Adria Lorraine Sumsion
Gavin Dwayne Speegle and Marselle Marie Mitchell
Cody Danny Buckland and Taska Lynnette Dugan Nelson
Wyatt Daniel Bezzant and Jessica Raelynn Perry
Sam Reiss and Karriann Johnson
Ryan Cody Husband and Jessica Garcia
Jaden Jaron Fischbeck and Abby Arbon
Russell James Steele and Macy Joy Whitehead
Porter Dale Romm and Kristen Elisabeth Foster
Brian Lavell Stevenson and Ashley Nicole Powell
Landon Dee Walker and Destiny Lynn Sayers
Craig Ronald Clark and Natalie Claire Pilkington
Nicholas Michael Barron and Tiffany Marie Rackham
Treysun Greggory Hopkins and Alexandra Michelle Dyment
Alvarez Jose Hernandez and Guicella Martinez
Gavin Drake Zierden and Destiny Forrest Speirs
Samuel Seth Baker and Kaylee Kristine Brower
William Brandon Adamson and Wendy Marie Vankampen
Parker Zerran Davis and Jacklyn Kalauni Baldwin
Todd Gary Singleton Jr. and Ysabel Dora Tullis
Aidan Jacob Kurth and Madisen Marie Belnap
Jacob Dalton Hicks and Kelsey Renae Echols
Henry Paul Heinsohn and Crystal Basant Sakizzie
Paul Wilson Pressel and Christy Ann Whitman
Jose Luis Robles and Holly Rule
Jerry Lee Ganieany and Shalan Marie Hyde
Joshua Michael Bearman and Rachel Lorainne Lefevre
Samuel Austin Corey and Cambria Ruby Kelley
Stephen Jay Ohman and Jessie Crystal Jones
Zane Leroy Powell and Judith Cynthia Powell
James Vincent Campbell and Laura Leanne Arave
Avila Octavio Cortez and Ortiz Margarita Lozoya
Ryan Anthony Veach and Shaynna Elaine Kimbrough
Francisco Acuna Stratton and Janie Marie Romo
Taylor Antonio Romero and Brielle Kiara Chapple
David Paul Eldridge Jr. and Corah Leach
Richard Ira Hallowell and Jenni Alyss Roach
Sean Loren Skaife and Cynthia Natalia Torres
Dillon Jay Sorensen and Kinlee McKall Toomer
Alex Tristan Wolff and Jaycee Ann Murdock
Kyle S. Jackson and Kara Lynn Kearsley
Keith Michael Shane and Leslie Ann Rutledge
Matt Dee Landon and Jessica Ann Bateman
Jonathan Paul Griffin and Kaitlin Ciara Leyva Jestina
Kelton Meiklejohn White and Lee Isabel Espinoza
Kevin Shayne Pirnie and Bosede Iyabode Awaiye
Rusty Lee Funderburg and Bridgette Lynn Peterson
Tyson Jae Melish and Helen Rosemary Gericke
Gregory Thomas Norrell and Melanie Murdock
Jaxon John Webster and Hailey Dorothy Miller
Destiny Dawn Hartman and Andee Marie Murdock
Ethan Steel Harrison and Stephanie Karla Briggs
Noah Matthew Walker and Ashlan Charise Monson
Christopher Matthew Haack and Tiffany Akeya Price
Matthew James O’Connor and Pamela Ladawn Rasmussen
Angelo Alexander Antoniou and Abigail Robinson
Tyson Nathanial Olson and Brook Rose Waldron
Oscar Ismael Lecona Diaz and Jiselle Santoz Quintero
Craig Corey Christensen and Cory Lynn Colucci
Timber Layne Peterson and Riley Olivia Winkelmann
Ballah Addam Koroma and McKenzie Shey Mason
Wyatt Ladell Spencer and Katelyn Peterson
Juan Luis Contreras Perea and Tiana Emilee Mitchell
Richard Dee Bierma Jr. and Misty Linn McMurdo
Matthew Deloy Scott and Sara Lucene Cervantes
Jonathan Garcia and Dianna Nieves Ceja-Ponce
Sean Raber and Lacee Rose Tappe
Roberto Carlos Villanueva Moreno and Faith Brianna Haderlie
Christopher Michael Byron and Julie Bunoan Lagasca
Rosas Eleuterio Labra and Ortiz Flora Barrera
Kyle Robert Collins and Carole Anne Kunz
Mathiew John Prestwich and Jodi Marie Cleveland
Shawn Brian Marshall and Rosalinda Ramos Gamino
Thawachai Weeraphichet andBoonnapa Kengpinit
Cesar Resendiz and Kenia Giselle Ojeda
Kyle Alan Hall and Amy Ashley Heilmann
Nicholas Aaron Nevins and Morgan Nicole Valentine
Salome Ramirez-Martinez and Angelica Lily Camacho Salgado
Remington Lee Burleson and Makayla Anne Brooks
Zachary Bruce Williams and Hailee Nicole Crofts
Logan Dallin Hawkins and Kaylee Ann Peterson
Conlan James Smith and Madsen Laura Murphy
Daniel Taylor Free and Jaycee Sue Johnson
CJ Edward Fyfe and Abby Nianxi Beck
Ethan Isiah Lomu Dominic and Hanah Eileen Hunsaker
Hernandez Jonathan Garcia and Geraldine Jessibel Ambrocio
Dominic Jamal Lewis and Jade Rose Bondley
Jeremy Paul Mead Leslie and Anna Marie Webb
Conner James Randall and Hannah Elaine Crapse
Harrison Cole Huber and Emerson Brynn Penney
Kyle David McGary and Sungah Shin
Anthony Jampas Valencia Mark and Camille Tabirara
Alexander Izucar-Ramirez and Maria De Los Remedios Lora Lora
Susan Malinda Reynolds and Joshua George Carr
Ramos Oswaldo Meza and Padilla Vanessa Medina
Vidal Guadalupe Laurel-Salas and Francisca Lopez
Timothy Louis Heath and Keyra Karen Faler
Joshua David Gewondjan and Eve Maryann Davis
Clinton David Walrath and Kelcie Jo Fitch
Ian Moroni Prince and McKenna Mae Creager