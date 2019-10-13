Jeffery Todd Hollingsworth and Blythe Rachelle Richardson
Gilbert Levi Lloyd and Camille Eve McAllister
Fred David Calder and Linda Darlene Ahlberg
Stephen Douglas Webster Jr. and Sanja Skramoncin
Canedo Osvaldo Cota and Elizabeth Valerio
Dameon Douglas Stevens and Jenessa Marie Klug
Dalton Jonathan Davis and Aubrey Ann Moffat
Jerry James Johnson and Leslie Marie Frakes
Cole Christopher Geisler and Sarah Rose Yowell
Robert Kurt Staples Jr. and Nicole Ann Nelson
Daniel Lemus and Makaylla Cheryl Hayes
Michael Benjamin Rich and Katelyn Danielle Cross
Jade Jayce Howell and Hannah Joan Harris
Bryce Van Arnold and Lora Kay Hill
Kevin Cordell Scott and Courtney Rae Hinman
McKayla Marie Olsen and Allie Jae Todd
Gensy Rene Barrientos Suchite and Lidia Guisela Chacon Ovalle
Christopher Ray Anderson and Anna Marie Wolfe
Jordan Clark Stauffer and Ashlyn McKay Oswald
Aaron William Rock and Sara Elizabeth Oseen
Julio Cesar Duenas Marquez and Irma Lisbeth Islas Garcia
Noel Alberto Leon and Martha Elena Maldonado
Donald Bruce Jones and Jammin Hill
Logan Rex Staub and Daryan Sage Kearsley
Victor Agustinus and Jessica Elijah Lewis
Bret Bradly Bird and Crystel Ann Heeding
Colton Raan Biedenbach and Kaylee Jo Olson
Wayne Lynn Gould and Sandra Louise Dickson
James Thomas Shivers and Rebecka Garcia
Murray James Barrus and Alex Kristin Petersen
Matthew Jacob Anderson and Hannah Gabriella Kuehnle
Jeffry Wilson Torres and Kalista Marie Raymond
Joshua Leroy Jansen and Nicole Shereen Klein
Tanner Michael Smith and Stephanie Jean Winn
John William Robinson and Bobbi Jo Nielsen
Jonathan Resendez and Madison Michelle Miller
Bart Stone Mortensen and Chelsea Nicole Jensen
Brayson Makay Bramwell and Jade McKenna Newlin
Keith Thomas Moon and Patricia Linda McIntosh
Brandon Donnell Marshall and Courtney Alanna Beloff
Preston Young Nielsen and Corinne Jeffs
Cameron Jamison French and Angelica Rachelle Martin
Jerry Leon Colby Jr. and Mindy Ann Pierson
William Samson Banister and Shaylyn Gray
Jonathan Allen McMurtrey and Jessica Jacqueline Hoag
Carter E Thompson and Sidney Tubbs
Scott Alan Shively and Merilee La Pier
Caleb Neil Stimmell and Sarah Ann Rooney
Taylor Steven Hanson and Ashley Dawn Traughber
Austin Thomas Hinckley and Marie Sue Cleverly
Gavin Max Thomas and Mackenzie May Hill
Daniel Neal Cummins and Gerry Anne Becker
Alex Glen Perkes and Sydney Ann Nelson
Kelly Dean Bowcutt and Joy Marie Rydalch
Trystan James Villeneuve and Emily Jane Schell
Ernando Sanchez and Cristina Garcia
Donald Jay Green and Kelly Rae Bills
Jesus Ramon Rivera and Noemi Diego Villanueva
Roberto Nunez and Zonia Avalos Garcia
Clifton Andrew Wagoner and Teresa Marie Rigby
Curtis Alan Barnes and Demarie Nycole Dalton
Alexander D Musselman and Krista Jean Howard
Stephen Michael O’Connor and Christina Joanne Hendrickson
Pedro F Diaz and Guadalupe Cortes Renteria
Travis Wiliam Cullimore and Holly Colleen Dooley
Taylor Shay Hawkins and Samantha Glory Bezayiff
Jeffery Ray Lucero and Autumn Marie Pincock
Cherokee Deawn Ray and Domanic Ryan Rainey
Brett Jacob Pedersen and Hanna Caroline Hatch
Barry Lee Hail and Lorraine Charie Manwill
Kalan Laik Hirschi and Keziah Diane Veroneau
Bradley Earl Ricks and Stephanie Lillian Roth
Austin Christian Bright and Airien Dawn Abel
Bret Lawrence Andrus and Collene Jo Bristol
Jose Refugio Medina and Veronica Diego Flores
Shantel Ranee Hendricks and Jonnor Wade Gilstrap
Krista Marie Pribyl and Christopher John Bigliotti
Dustin H French and Ambur T Sorg
Tegan Jess Colby and Kayla Nicole Castillo
Shad Flint Perry and Shelley Anne Perry
Kyle Edward Mathies and Rhonda Elizabeth Wolfe
Thomas Addison Resigh and Danielle Price
Jackson Alan Dewey and Andrea Maranda Melanson
Charles Arthur Pfeister Jr. and Nicole Kathleen Kennedy
Edwin Rojo Espinoza Rojo and Yazmin Lizbeth Ojeda
Orey James Dean Oswald and Taneil Nicole Triplett
Ty David Briggs and Miranda Paige Keele
James Robert Jensen and Bobbi Jo Elliott
Vladislav Aleksandrovich Arutyunov and Mariia Slavova
Deana Marie Bare and Peter Gary Hammond
Shiloh Noel Elliott and Tammie Borders
Juan Hector Quintana and Fiorencia Mariscal Juarez
Carlos Bautista Jr. and Kara Marie Hirschi
Brian Andrew Robley and Mary Lou Roberts
Ronald Lamar Staker and Dyanne Labaugh
Dallin James Rushing and Anna Elizabeth Vernon
Michael Lewis Farrer and Santana Dawn Chapple
Philip Lee Myers and Kylie Kay Thompson
Charles Tanne Higham and Ashton Sarai Durfey
Laurie Ann Shelton and Rick M Chase
Zachary Devin Rigby and Alexis Dennert
Michael Dale Watson and Pamela Kay McKay
Brandon Neil Pierce and Danielle Avery Whitaker
Porter Kent Lovejoy and Megan Fullmer
Kenneth Andrew Long and Natasha Ladawn Smith
Addison David Gallup and Brenna Maggie Johnson
Marco Antonio Guiterrez and Latika Lernice Blair
Justin Lane Davis and Tina Marie Zornes
Joseph Alan Belnap and Kylie Logan Brown
Douglas Jacob Blood and Shaynna Elaine Hoff
Ange Lionel Toba Danho and Adjo Charlene Koffi Elodie
George Wold Watkins IV and Brooke Lynn Herbst
Thomas Bryce Fletcher and Trisha Ileene Willie
Jeremiah Gilbert and Chayla Cherie Rasmussen
Jorge Luis Patino Rodriquez and Katie Patino
Michael James McCarty and Tera Lyn Menninga
Valentin Gomez and Kendy Abigail Caballero
Dustin Ray Adams and ISable Modesta Leal
Corey Briggs Wade and Kaitlyn Nicole Madsen
Kelson Ron Browning and Elisabeth Sseini Nerio-Osai
Matthew William Willard and Ashley Ann Jenkins
Scott David Holland and Jenna Tanner
Brennon D Wattenbarger and Hailee Chiyemi Nelson
Ian Lee Petrak and Amy Jo Hauer
Justin Paul Williams and Joanquinangel Ruben Aguinaga
Jordan Mark Kraft and Kelsea Leona Shubert
Kayden Bryce Parker and Brynn Jennifer Becker
Jordan Alan Bossard and Chelsea Ruth Moore
Blaik B Beattie and Marjan Wetzel
Grant Cowley and Kaitlyn Summers
Amadeo Zamudio and Gisselle Montalvan Jimenez
Tanner Josiah West and Sarah Chantelle Zohner
Jonathan D Rodriquez and Yessica Arteaga-Chavez
Tony Trejo-Benitez and Rosa Paula Fernandez
Bryce Quintin Kealer and Abbie Marissa Huntsman
Seth William Allison and Jessica Elaine Roberts
Austin James Walker and Mariah Jean Briskin
William Aaron Eddy and Kaela Morgan Mecham
Matthew John Cody and Jaime June Valentine
Kylar Thomas Barnes and Camille Stutlz
Keegan Henry Sutton and Cordelia Elayne James
Michael Allan Klingler and Rebekah Nichole Bell
Wilson Nehemias Venteno Urquilla and Reina Maribel Fuentes Pasasin