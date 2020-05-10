The following is a list of marriages recorded in April in Bonneville County.

Kade Ryan Norton and Savannah Gordon

Dakota Sitz Nixon and Rute Tewelde Berehe

Jaren Ray Romine and Madison Marie Tonya Messinger

Paul Joseph Larkin and Katherine Anne Savage

Lamar Craig Beck and Jennifer Marie Beck

Austin Mitchell Wright and Amanda Lynelle McAnally

Jake Tyler Thompson and Theraesa Madison Lamoreaux

Dustin Kirk Taylor and Makenzie Jo Martindale

Cody Nathaniel Miller and Stephanie Ann Yates

Rafael Ruiz and Maria Cristina Echeverria

Austin Hiatt Cox and Aubrey Lyn Reese

Gabriel Santos Huitron Jr. and Rachael Leanne Jackson

Michael Brian Mora and Emma Charlotte Lewadnuk

Emeric Brian Mann and Sierra Mae Thornton

Kenneth Allen Schreck and Virginia Rose Ball

Nolan Alan Anderson and Melissa Jane Morin

Wai Kin Lam and Jeffery R Buckley

Hunter Ayers Gregory and Amanda Kay Firth

Samuel John Spratling and Bailey Adelaide Stoddard

Justin William Wilson and Lisa Shalee Wood

Julia Renee Kennedy and Jayde Elizabeth Arave

Tyson Andrew Crowther and Andrea Lawton

Jonathan Edward Dillender and Charity Nicole Faddis

Francisco Javier Barron and Ana Silvia Lopez

Timothy Michael Jones and Lea Santee Zandra-Shan

Kimball Parson Smith and Jenna Lynn Murdock

Kekoa Daniel Pukahi and Mikayla Kalei Kane

John Leland Witbek and Robin Dee Freeman

Hernan Felipe Ordonez Artunduage and Emma Romney

Jason Neil King and Rebecca May Garbutt

Dalton Brian Holberson and Patricia Ann Kokoska

Travis Lynn Wheeler and Tiffany Dawn Foster

Nathaniel Orland Goodman and Julianne Nicole Hunter

Chase Travis Saxton and Melissa Napua Kam

Travis W Storer and Chandra Juanita Claver

Mason Paul Jacobsen and Erin Lee Jenkins

Skyler Kip Tower and Isabella Christie Adams

Dakota Velesco Bybee and Sofia Barbie Lloyd

Joseph Jacob Everhart and Heidi Lanae Strickland

Kolton Craig Mills and Rebecca Anne Adams

Tyler Chase Delong and Emily Beth Daniel

Ryan Kent Hansen and Aundrea Sue Hansen

Jacob Carl Belnap and Bianca Laput Aldemita Lyka

John Devin Braithwaite and Carrie Sue Birch

Dilan Taylor Birch and Stephanie Rae Plumb

Caden Dale Franc and Sydney Elizabeth Leal

Andrew Bruvel Creed and Carolyn Trudy Katie Stegelmeier

David Lyle Bramwell and Brooke Harkness

Eric Breyden Elkington and Vanessa Aleen Lillie

Tyler Scott Wilds and Ashley Lori Nielson

Dean Horikami Hansen and Bailey Nicole Pack

Hunter Makay Harris and Makayla Marie Linnastruth

Samuel Rex Dearden and Harlie McDaniel

Antonio Terrelle Jones Sr. and Sarah Anne Edwards-Gaidosh

Cody Dale Marley and Christine Lee Hallett

Tristen McKay Combe and Necaeh Joann Slusher

Jared McKay Webster and Naely Megumi Wood

Jason Adam Sharp and Aliyah Marie Myler

Erik Ross Staley and Sara Ann Summers

Joshua Eugene Jost and Marie Smith

Kevin Dean Smith and Ashley Marie McGinty

Cody Jordan Pond and Jaedyn Lee Steele

Keegan John Cunningham and Nina Jo Brenna Sandstrom

Cody Shawn Lilya and Gwean Anna Marlow

Cody Bryan Mickelsen and Ashley Noel Gibb

Morgan Jackson Rial and McKenzie Anne Christensen

Duwayne Wesley Brown and Lindsey Dawn Johnson

Tristan Kay Drollinger and Jessica Ann Mason

David Carrillo Nunez and Maria Guadalupe Carrillo

Matthew Volker and Jennifer Wistisen