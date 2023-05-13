Editor’s note: The following is a portion of the list of marriages recorded in April in Bonneville County.
Jorge Luis Duarte Arizmendi and Joana Guerrero
Royce John Gardner and Luz Elena McInelly
Joel Vega Junior and Nicole Emme Clark
Elvis Ulises Castillo Rodriguez and Dania Wright
Rio Junkyu Lee and Lauren Elizabeth Kotin
Glen Alexander Werner and Cheryl Ann Kline
Mark Lynn Anderson and Amy English
Parker David Ward and Emiley Cindy Schroeder
Tobias N. Roberts and Heather Marie Holder
Michael Shane Nelson and Pamela Jane Millhouse
Joshua Steven Webb and Melisa Stacey
Lucas Adam Shults and Savannah Leigh Kelsey
Levi Keithan Hilstad and Cori Mae Gonzales
Michael Steven Galbraith and Nikkia Sha Spaulding
John Paul Lindula and Ashley Lynn Halkar
Christopher William Marquez and Toni Melanie Bolleurs
Kenneth Jacob Anderson and Shaelyn Scott
Kenneth Micah Barney and Jenetta McNeil Williams
Colin M. Peterson and Addison Elle Christensen
Tyler Michael Browning and Rebecca Lynn Walker
Tyler Michael Sessions and Avery Alys Riding
Jaren Andrew Sayer and Alexis Sandra Webb
Joel Dantzler Rhodes 3rd and Ronne Michele Dalrymple
Jacob Ryan Stewart and Trinity Marie Choate
Alan Englis and John Marc Englis
Cameron Hunter Snively and Jessica Rose Loya-Trevizo
Dameon Breigh Talamantes and Summer Star Bondley
Kristian James Jenkins and Andrea Ryann Fisher
Carlos Lopez and Lesly Areli Rodriguez
Megan Elizabeth Bentham and Angelina Marie Gonzalez
Andrew Joseph Fowler and Chantelle Kristine McMahon
Daryl Blaine Andrews and Randie Katrina VanOrden
Gonzalez Rigoberto Rodriguez and Monica Angel Lindsay
Carson Roger Hill and Leilani Kay Hagen
Bryce Patrick Taylor and Ivory Marie Meek
Francisco Hernandez-Oliva and Jimenez Susana Ordonez
Benjamin Scott Ohlendorf and Catherine Fleitas
Charles Baldugo Tugaoen and Claudia Anabella Cruz
Brandon Licano and Maria Elideth Quinones Escontrias
Trent Howard Sanders and Krystal Aline Phillips
Quinncey de Bough M. Kreimann and Mollie Elizabeth Hill
Saldana Salvador Garcia and Trudi Lynn Raymond
James Allen King and Claire Woods Myler
Jareth Kade Christensen and Mercades Ann Staley
Jake Henry Nyenhuis and Vickie Nichole Reeves
Easton Samuel Taylor and Cozette Petersen
Preston William Gagon and Abbey Grace Stratford
Christopher Francis Williams and Danielle Marie Peters
Cade Jeremey Jones and Laura Ann Deleon
Cruz Arthur Taylor and Kaylee Ann Cole
Nickolas Wayne Clapp and Megan Lorraine Wolfe
John Albert Heady and Sandy Reiko Nukaya
Dennis Grant Jorgensen and Steve Lawrence Thomas
David Angel Arreola and Kayla Ann Ramos
Hartley Dennis Smith and Savannah Leigh Polson
Noah Scott Carver and Kailee Marie Johnson
Koby Rod Sorenson and Baylee Jo Cornelison
Jason Orin Marcum and Briana Lee Reese
Tegen Edward Murdock and Savannah Marie Hoag
Zerek Alpine Prince and Kallie Shurtliff
Tyler John Bonnell and Faith Eulaleone Marie Lecheminant
Oscar Idan Galaviz and Gonzalez Samantha Perez
Shan Xavier Perry and Brooklyne Rayn Millar
Charles Jason Weldy and Rebecca Lynn Weldy
Hansen Dean Horikami and Telicia Marie Saari
