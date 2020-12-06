filler

Editor’s Note: The Following Is A List Of Marriages Recorded In November In Bonneville County.

Tatyana Melnichuk and Joshua Ryan Thomas

Jacob Robert Cosens and Sheena Leeanne Morrisseau

Trace Isaah Keith and Tyra Lorraine Strickland

Cody John Trease and Victoria Lynn Furukawa

David Samuel Knutz and Mary Patrecia Taylor

Isaiah Brenton Good and Kaila Madison Ramirez

Jesus David Mondragon and Teresa De Jesus Salinas

andrew Wayne Olaveson and Shylo Capri Sillivan

Kyle Stephen Maxwell and Tiffany Packer

Nelson Alonso Caudillo and Marina Rita Alvarez

Alexander Daniel Marin and Rachael Lauren Johnson

Tanner Allen Pena and Paige Renae Braithwaite

David Jacob Wood and Cienna Tempest Johnson

Jesse Sterling Elmer Renteria and Alexandra Christine Taylor

Cannon Michael Johnson and Paige Colleen Fretwell

Dustin Gene Swallow and Nicole Nielson

Luis Antonio Estrada and Alexi Nicole Cox

James Ivan Miller and Abby Sheree Freeman

Jason Verd Worthen and Brena Jenan Patrick

andrew Stephen Hill and Stevie Jonae Cook

Scott B Thompson and andrea Noel Foster

Erik Cleon Sanders and Sierra Pearson

Jacob Benjamin Joe and Payge Meredith

Jonathan Ian Warner and Kelcey-Marie Kaimialoha Ward

Chase Hayden Kollenda and Jessica Malia Tillman

Jacob Neil Parsons and Alicia Dawn Jephson

Greg Lynn Spencer and Aimee Lee Boyd

Gonzalez Hector Miguel Rocha and Shaylee Angel Leavitt

Dalton Keith Lords and Mariah Joan Jokinen

Lawrence Albert Bovee and Elsie Mae Thorpe

andrew James Devries and Callie Joy Youngberg

Christian Paulos Moniz and Diana Jennifer Bucnis

Chase Hiatt Bush and Sophia Marie Beyer

Tyler Ned Spencer and Kayla Janell Sher

Misty Leeann Prestwich and Amanda Lee Chase

Adam Angel Mendoza and Leisdy Vianey Cruz

David Christopher Horvath and Cheyenne Lyn Powell

Barbara Jo Larimer and Carol Marie Vogt

Trevor Kolton Smith and Jamee Weatherly

Haley Nicole Bryner and Ashlynn Richardson

Jaoude Abdalla Abou and Laura Catherine Ropski

Spencer Dean Simmons and Katelyn Marie Elkins

Jesse Allen Reck and Carrie Arlene Stevens

Brady Lee Watson and Debra Sue Gould

Bryan Kenneth Kirby and Jamie Elizabeth Hagar

Kevin Michael Perry and Nicole Mae Wilson

Bret J. Barber and Christine Van Orden

Jared Joshua Ted Troescher and Shankara Janae Venezio

Spencer Richard Heisel and Heather Jean Loder

Jack R. Topel and Dana Alene Brazelton

Conner Browning Barnett and Sarah Michelle Morgan

Christian Scott Alexander and Brittany Dawn Maddock

Jeffrey Scott Hansen and April Kristine Dietz

Jacob Thomas Holcomb and Mallory Kathryn Chapman

Colton Wade Hall and Clairissa Danielle Holt

Scott C. Archibald and Anita Louise Jenne

Max Alexander Baily and Tyler Scott Ward

Allen Christopher Haroldsen and Auna Juel Rainey

Dane Lawrence Nielson and Katelyn Renae Chandler

Christopher Lee Austin and Chelsea Kay Branson

Tyson Thomas Musgrave and Seneca Paige Mann

Joshua Ray Squires and Natasha Shayne Hamilton

Travis Keith Butikofer and Trina Marie Ayers

Jesus Longoria and Ragina M. Sanchez

Nathan Apodaca and Estela Chavez

Jose Maria Arteaga and Lezly Janeth Mendoza

Noah Keith Reeder and Emily Ann Mcpherson

Jordan James Williams and Kaitlin Deann Cook

Spencer andrew Brown and Jaleah Noe’lani Rapozo-Carveiro

Broderick Christian Nef and Natalie Jessica Hayes

Michael Christopher Olson and Roman Sol Marie Sanchez

Bobbie Jo Forsgren and Charity D.t Sayad Danyele

Stephen M. Johnson and Briel E. Ranker

Mason Lee Karlinsey and Stacie Suzanne Kelly

Joree Neil Smith and Layne Leighann Fine

Michael Allen Carter and Danielle Alise Phillipp