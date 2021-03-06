NAMPA — The first semifinal game at the state 3A boys’ basketball tournament Friday was never really as close as the final score indicated, as the Marsh Valley Eagles, behind the 33 points of Bracken Howell and Payton Howe, sailed past Teton and into the finals, where they would meet Cinderella McCall-Donnelly for the blue trophy symbolic of the 2021 state championship.
The Eagles took the lead with a strong first quarter, and never really looked back as they outscored the TImberwolves in each of the first three periods and downed Teton by the final of 56-47 in a game that took place at Columbia High School.
It was the defense of Marsh Valley that carried them to the victory, as it has all season long, limiting the TImberwolves to 30 percent shooting for the game and only 28 percent from three-point range as they forced 19 turnovers along the way.
With the turnovers flying from Teton, Marsh Valley took full advantage of them, turning them into points, which only exasperated the Timberwolves even more. That forced the Timberwolves into committing 26 fouls and they lost four starters to disqualification as they fouled out.
The Eagles were able to win the first three quarters by a 41-29 margin and cruised from their to the finals berth at the Ford Nampa Center.
For the Timberwolves, they dropped to the third place game against Snake River Saturday at Columbia High School.
Snake River had already beaten Teton twice this season. Snake River lost to McCall-Donnelly on Friday night by the final of 60--51.
Teton was only able to get one player into double figures on Friday night, as Reed Nelson was able to hit four of eight shots from the field, including two of four from downtown and totaled 14 points for the night.
MARSH VALLEY 56, TETON 47
Teton 12 8 9 18 — 47
Marsh Valley 19 9 12 16 — 56
Teton (47): Hyrum Heuseveldt 3, Jarom Heuseveldt 6, Xander Vontz 6, Braxton Hess 6, Connor Kunz 2, Luke Thompson 7, Reed Nelson 14, Alan Castro 3
Marsh Valley (56) Cody Hansen 9, Bracken Howell 16, Karter Howell 3, Payto Howe 17, Michael Belnap 2, Hunter Roche 7, Stanton Howell 2