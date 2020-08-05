Wagener Ranch LLC near McCammon was recognized for its longevity by the Idaho State Historical Society and Idaho Department of Agriculture on recently.
The Idaho Century Farm and Ranch program honors farms or ranches owned and operated in the state by the same family for at least 100 years.
And at least 40 acres of the original parcel of land must still be maintained as part of the present holding.
“When we got close to a hundred years I wanted to do it to honor my grandparents and mother,” said Mary Spinner, 71, who co-owns the ranch with her three brothers — John, George and Jim.
Her grandparents first came to live on the property in 1914. So Spinner applied for the recognition.
“That’s why I think the Idaho State Historical Society decided to recognize them because it’s pretty unusual,” Spinner said.
Jim Johnston of Pocatello, a Southeast Idaho representative of the Idaho State Historical Society, formally presented the family with an award certificate and a sign for the ranch that notes its 100-year history.
“It’s really an incredible, incredible thing that you’ve done here and for it to stay in the family for over 100 years is just absolutely marvelous,” Johnston said.
He added that the history and families of the ranch make an impact that connects the people, places and stories of the past that are important and meaningful to the community and to all Idahoans.
He said the family’s progenitors had to have been awesome people.
“They had to be hard-working people and I imagine all four of you really learned how to work and work hard here to make it go,” Johnston said.
He added that the Century Farm and Ranch program is really one of the proud things for the state because Idaho is still an agricultural economy.
That’s why it’s a signature program of the Idaho State Historical Society, according to Johnston.
“It’s a wonderful, wonderful thing,” he said. “And I don’t know how you heard about it Mary (Spinner), but I wish more people would hear about it so that we can recognize the families that made the great contributions to our state through agriculture.”
Mary Spinner says that Johnston gave a memorable presentation.
“He made it seem special for sure,” she said.
Spinner said the birthday of her late mother — Catherine Wagener Spinner Schueren — would have been Aug. 5.
So she feels the presentation was timely.
Mary Spinner and John, George and Jim were all there for the presentation.
John still farms the property and George and Jim live in Pocatello.
The property is bigger than when their grandparents — Alma and Alphonse Wagener — first began working it.
“They added to it,” Spinner said.
That helped bring the property to the current figure of over 1,000 acres after it started out at about 160 acres.
Spinner says they would have liked to have more of the grandkids and great-grandkids of the original Wagener family attend the presentation.
“Just to get everybody together would have been fun,” Spinner said.
But the COVID-19 pandemic made that too difficult.
So it was just her and her brothers and their spouses and John’s son and his family and John’s daughter, Spinner said.
They hosted about a dozen visitors. And the gathering featured a potluck meal and sandwiches.
Spinner said she considered holding a barbecue at first, but red flag fire warnings put the kibosh to that plan, based on her concerns about fire potentially spreading from the grill.
The ranch has already escaped damage from prior wildfires that touched onto the property, Spinner said.
“We’ve been very blessed because we’ve had four fires that have been near the ranch,” she said. “I’m very thankful for the firefighters.”
She says she loves it out on the ranch and is happy to share it with family and friends.
“We’re very proud of our grandparents and Mom,” Spinner said. “They worked hard, they were good people and we’re very lucky to have this legacy from them.”
She was pleased to receive the award.
“I was really happy for my (late) grandparents and my mother. The award was to honor them,” Mary Spinner said. “That was the whole purpose why I applied.”