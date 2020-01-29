The highly acclaimed and highly anticipated film from director Guy Ritchie hit theaters last week and from all indications, it could be a winner.
With a well known and respected cast, headed by Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey, the film is an action comedy that is really just a gangster comedy surrounding the actions of Mickey Pearson.
McConaughey is in the lead role as Pearson and he has built an empire around the accumulation and sales of marijuana set in the United Kingdom. Based in England, word is out that Pearson is ready to liquidate his business and there are suitors lined up to be the next kingpin of that trade and the bodies begin to pile up as the suitors knock one another off to narrow the field of competitors.
In Guy Ritchie tradition, the scenes are a bit on the bloody side, but not to the extent of a Quentin Tarantino film, but Ritchie can do much the same when he has been given a clear field from which to play.
The plot is all about McConaughey’s character and his desire to retire and move to where the green things grow and find some peace and quiet before the end.
A virtual army of thugs and murderers show up to bid on his empire and of course with their arrival is the usual assortment of criminal and gangster behavior, from this group of despicable villains and crooks.
There is the usual assortment of death by guns, poison, arson fires, kidnapping, heroin overdoses and liberal doses of anti-Semitism, homophobia, racism and sexual abuse. All of which are trademarks of a Guy Ritchie film when he is given free reign in the making of a movie.
The case also includes some key characters which are played by Hugh Grant, Michelle Dockery and Jeremy Strong and each has left their mark on the film.
There is more than enough violence in the film to attract the most hardy of movie goers and I am sure that it would be objectionable to young adults, but the mature audience will surely see the comedy in some of the scenes.
For Matthew McConaughey fans, this is probably a must see movie. It is well done enough that it should attract a number of fans of the other cast members as well.
It will probably miss the boat overall because of the graphic content, the language and the drug use and abuse and killing content that exists, but the story could not have been told without it.
It is a tall tale to be sure, but the scenes that exist that are pure comedy should be relished and for adults, it is definitely worth seeing.
This movie once again shows us the talent of McConaughey and how remarkably talented he has become since his early days and the range of roles that he can undertake, seemingly without missing a beat. His versatility is really quite extraordinary as he can play just about any role presented to him from romantic comedy to drama to whatever strikes his fancy.
He is phenomenal in this role and just watching his ability to take and make a role his own is pure joy to watch.
On a scale of 1-5, this movie is a solid 4 and could be a bit higher if it wasn’t for the language and killing in the movie which will affect the audiences that see it.
This show is definitely worth the price of admission, but only for mature adult audiences.