Forest Service workers now have 30 recreational sites in the Salmon-Challis National Forest open in limited capacities.
Campsites on the Salmon-Cobalt, Lost River, Leadore and North Fork roads opened May 16 after Forest Service workers cleared hazardous trees, cleaned the sites, tested water systems and sanitized vault toilets. The Morgan Creek Campground along the Challis-Yankee Fork road also opened May 16.
Other sites located on the Challis-Yankee Fork road opened May 22 and sites along the Middle Fork road opened May 25. For a complete list of recreation sites that are now open, call the Public Lands Center in Salmon at 208-756-5122.
Forest users need to be prepared for limited to no services at campsites. They are asked to pack out their trash and other waste and sanitize whatever facilities they use.
People who want to use the forest are asked to stay close to homd. Physical distancing guidelines are in place throughout the forest, which means groups larger than 10 are discouraged and no congregating at parking lots and scenic overlooks is recommended.