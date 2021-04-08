A $650,000 project to conserve aquatic and riparian habitat for endangered fish, support economic recovery and increase access to the Salmon-Challis Forest at Panther Creek is underway.
The project, through the Great American Outdoors Act, is expected to restore fish habitat, which will improve fishing opportunities, according to Amy Baumer with the Forest Service. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and forest personnel are working together on the project.
The project affects the local economy, according to Baumer, because heavy equipment contractors will be hired.