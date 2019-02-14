Idaho ag producers can help monarch butterflies on their farms and ranches through conservation practices offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The western population of monarch butterflies is at an all-time low and the practices are geared to improve pollinator habitat.
The butterfly population has declined in part because of the decrease in milkweed, the sole source of food for monarch caterpillars. As monarchs migrate they must have the right plants in bloom along their migration route to fuel their flights.
Ag department officials recommend Idaho producers establish milkweed stands and plants that bloom in late summer and early fall, times that the butterflies are passing through the state. Fall blooming species include rabbitbrush, goldenrod, asters and sunflowers. Yellow spiderflower and giant hyssop bloom in June and July, when the monarchs first arrive in Idaho.
Idaho farmers can receive financial assistance to improve butterfly habitat through the environmental quality incentives program administered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service.