Burning restrictions have been lifted in Custer and Lemhi counties after Department of Environmental Quality officials decided the air quality returned to acceptable levels Sept. 20.
Air quality is officially considered good and is forecast to remain in the good to moderate categories, according to a press release. The air quality in the two counties, along with Butte, Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties, reached unsafe for sensitive groups Sept. 14 after wildfires clogged the air with fine particulate matter. Outdoor burning was restricted, but is now allowed again.
For more information on air quality designations, contact the DEQ Pocatello office at 208-236-6160. For real-time air monitoring information, visit airquality.deq.idaho.gov.