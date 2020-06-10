The Regional Development Alliance has set aside $750,000 to fund a new program designed to help small businesses in East Idaho survive and rebound from COVID-19.
The alliance is offering business relief loans for up to $10,000 to companies with 20 or fewer employees in its service region of Custer, Butte, Bonneville, Bingham, Bannock, Madison and Jefferson counties. The loans will be deferred for five months from the signing date. The loan rate is 2.5 percent, but interest payments will be waived if loans are repaid in full at the end of the deferral period.
Business owners should go to the alliance website at rdaidaho.com and complete the online business relief loan application. Approved loans will be distributed on first-come, first-serve basis after the review process is completed.