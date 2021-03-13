Youths may now apply for the Idaho Young Cattle Producer Conference, hosted by the Idaho Cattle Association and University of Idaho Extension offices.
Applications are due May 1. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 40. The conference is limited to 20 participants. Online applications are available at http://www.uidaho.edu/ycc. In Custer County, people interested in the conference may contact UI Extension Educator Sarah Baker at 208-879-2344, 208-833-3179 or sdbaker@uidaho.edu.
This year's event is planned for June 28-30 in Salmon.
The conference is designed to give young cattle producers in-depth education on the cattle industry in Idaho, including the packing, feedlot, stocker, cow-calf and purebred industries.