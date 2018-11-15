Four local entities or organizations received grants from the CHC Foundation in its fall awards cycle.
The Challis Area Health Center received $5,325 for an automatic hematology analyzer. The Challis Arts Council received $3,000 for a new floor in the MadDog Gallery. The city of Mackay was awarded a $9,652 grant for a new floor in City Hall. The city of Arco and Idaho Science Center nabbed the largest local grant — $20,000 for an addition to City Park and Idaho Science Center.
The foundation awarded a total of $235,894 in grants to organizations in the 10 southeastern Idaho counties it serves. Grant applications are accepted twice a year. Applications for the next awards cycle are due Feb. 27, 2019.
The foundation prefers to support one-time projects, according to its website. It may consider longer-term projects that demonstrate a potential for ongoing matching funds or operational funding from another source. Foundation board members look for grant opportunities where its funds will make a critical difference, the website states. “It gives priority to innovative and enriching projects that serve the public interest and well-being and that significantly improve the quality of life,” according to the website.