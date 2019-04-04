The annual meeting of the Challis Arts Council is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the MadDog Gallery.
Member art will be showcased, finances reviewed and board members elected.
Author Mary Budd Flitner will read from her new book “My Ranch, Too.” Flitner and her husband, Stan, own a ranch in Wyoming’s Big Horn Basin. She has been part of the Wyoming ranching community since childhood. The book chronicles modern-day ranching challenges as well as family stories that shaped her. The book is full of humorous recollections paired with stories of hardships.