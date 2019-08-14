ATVers and cyclists are expected in Challis Aug. 16 through 18 for the Ride the Bayhorse events at Land of the Yankee Fork State Park.
Highlighting this year's event is a trail ride from the state park interpretive center to Bayhorse on Saturday morning, a Saturday evening barbecue and an ice cream social on Friday evening.
Friday's social is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the state park. The Saturday dinner, with food and beverages sold by Real Deal Smokehouse and River of No Return Brewing Co., runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the state park. Riders head out at 10 a.m. Saturday and can buy lunch at Bayhorse.
No formal events are scheduled on Sunday, but tour guides are available to help visitors take open trail rides.