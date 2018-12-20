Daily avalanche forecasts are now being issued by the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.
Backcountry avalanche forecasts are issued by 7:30 a.m. daily. People can check the forecast at www.sawtoothavalanche.com. People can sign up at that website for daily email notifications of the forecast. On weekday mornings, people can listen to KECH 95.3FM or KDPI 88.5FM to hear quick summaries of current avalanche conditions. Updates are posted on the Sawtooth National Forest’s Facebook page. The Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center posts conditions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The hotline voicemail has been discontinued because of a lack of use, Julie Thomas of the Forest Service said.
Avalanche center personnel ask for help from backcountry users to make sure data is accurate. People can submit observations by sending text messages to 208-481-5921 or use the hashtag #sawtoothavy for social media postings on Twitter and Instagram.
A motorized level 1 avalanche course is planned in Stanley for Jan. 18-20. Details are available by emailing info@sawtoothavalanche.com.