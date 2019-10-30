The Bureau of Land Management invites the public to witness a wild horse roundup Nov. 5 in the Challis herd management area.
The BLM will provide transportation to observation sites. People who want to attend should RSVP to 208-879-6271 by Nov. 2.
A helicopter is expected to gather about 365 wild horses and remove 244 of them. The area can support between 185 and 253 horses, BLM Public Information Officer Heather Tiel-Nelson said. About 429 horses live there now.
"We've got to balance our herd size with the area's resources," Tiel-Nelson said.
The goal of the roundup is to protect the natural resources of the area so that other grazing species, such as mule deer and grouse, can live in the area, too. When the wild horse herd gets too big, the horses eat so much it makes it harder for other species to survive.
Horses will be taken to the Bruneau wild horse facility, where they will be examined by a veterinarian before any are sent to the BLM adoption and sale program. Any mares returned to the herd will be given fertility treatment to hep control the herd size.