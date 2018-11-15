People can donate blood in Salmon from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Steele Memorial Hospital or from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Salmon High School.
The donation opportunities are part of the American Red Cross blood donor efforts.
Blood donations usually decline between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, Natividad Lewis with the American Red Cross said, because people get busy with holiday activities and travel.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, go to RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767 or download the app, American Red Cross Blood Donor.