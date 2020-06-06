Blood drives are scheduled in Challis, Arco and Salmon in the next few weeks as the American Red Cross works to restock blood supplies in anticipation of hospitals resuming elective and non-urgent procedures as the country emerges from COVID-19.
Blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within five days, so the blood supply must be constantly replenished, according to a Red Cross news release.
People who donate blood during the month of June receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
People can register to donate several ways: by downloading the Red Cross blood donor app, going online to RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.
The Arco drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 at the LDS ward building.
The Salmon drive runs from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 at Salmon City Center.
The Challis drive is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 at the Challis LDS building.