Albert Fullmer became the Boy Scouts of America’s representative in Mackay and he is looking for volunteers to help build a Cub pack and Scout troop in Custer County.
Fullmer can be contacted at 208-690-0310, or Paul Fullmer can be reached at 208-709-0556 for further information.
Potential troop and pack leaders will receive free online training. Leaders will be provided with a guide packed with lessons, ideas and activities for new Scouts.
Melinda Shodin with the council said in a press release the process is underway to create a new troop and pack centered in the Mackay-Leslie area. The council began considering adding a new troop and pack after receiving inquiries from people in the area.
“We welcome all who have any interest, at any participation level, in scouting,” Shodin said.