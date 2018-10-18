The seasonal requirement to obtain fire safety burn permits from the Idaho Department of Lands ends Oct. 21.
Permits will be required again from May 10 through Oct. 20, which the state considers the “closed fire season.”
About 80 percent of the wildfires started this year on lands managed by the state of Idaho were caused by humans, not lightning, according to a news release from the state lands department. Most of those fires were started accidentally, often when burning debris escaped.
While a burn permit from the state is not required in the next six months, people still need to check with local fire departments and the Department of Environmental Quality to determine if other permits are necessary. And, people can still obtain a burn permit from the lands department, which can help minimize the number of false runs that firefighters get called to.
A state permit is free and available online at burnpermits.idaho.gov.