The Idaho Department of Lands no longer requires burn permits outside of city limits.
The permit requirement is in place from May 10 to Oct. 20 annually. People need to get a permit for any burning, except campfires during the warmer months. People who want to burn plant-based materials still must inform their local fire department or the sheriff’s department before burning this time of year.
Tools like shovels and hoses must be on hand while burning and fires need to be attended.
The lands department asks people to complete an online form before burning at burnpermits.idaho.gov or in person at lands department offices around the state.