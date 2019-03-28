Female survivors of breast cancer and current breast cancer patients may apply to attend the Casting for Recovery retreat, set for May 31 through June 2 at Living Waters Ranch in Challis.
Application deadline is April 12. To apply, go online to www.castingforrecovery.org and apply for the southern Idaho retreat or call 888-553-3500. Applicants are randomly chosen to attend.
Casting for Recovery is a national support and educational program for breast cancer survivors. The organization provides fly-fishing retreats for women affected by breast cancer. The staff of medical and fly-fishing professionals who run the camps are all women.