The Jinx Club hosted the GT Club Nov. 15 for a potluck dinner.
Lunch was a five-star meal, as we have so many excellent cooks in our community. Thanks to all of them. Lunch was followed by an afternoon of cards.
High went to Karen Skeen and second high to Aileen Chivers. Traveling was won by Pat Clutis, and bingos were won by Nell Hughes, Betty Corrigan and Hazel Crane. Guests were Linda Zollinger and Kathy Comstock.
The Jinx Club members will join the GT Club members for another potluck on Dec. 13 at the senior center.