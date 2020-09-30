After burning 2,285 acres the Trap Creek Fire was contained and Idaho Highway 21 fully reopened last last weekend.
The fire burned about 9 miles northwest of Stanley.
Drivers are still cautioned to travel slowly on Idaho 21 due to lingering smoke and firefighters still operating along the highway. Hazard tree mitigation efforts have ended, but firefighters continue to monitor the area and maintain containment lines.
The Trap Creek Fire was reported Sept. 14. Cool temperatures and intermittent rain helped firefighters contain it.