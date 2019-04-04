The number of books available to patrons at the Challis Library increased in the last month, library Director Becky Mitchell said.
The library received 200 books from the Idaho Commission for Libraries to use with the district health department outreach grant. A collection of hardcover James Patterson books was donated and they’re already available for check-out. The library received $500 from the state library commission that will be used for computer and broadband equipment. The money was awarded to the local library for completing the broadband toolkit improvement program last month.
Library officials are joining with the Challis Arts Council to host a book reading at 6 p.m. Friday, April 12. Wyoming resident Mary Budd Flitner will read from her book “My Ranch, Too” at the MadDog Gallery.
A children’s Easter crafts session is planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the library. A scrapbooking event for Mother’s Day is in the planning stages.
Mitchell is looking for helpers to assist with the summer reading program and desk duties this summer. People can pick up applications at City Hall between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.