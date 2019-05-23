A cleanup day is scheduled for Friday, May 26, at the North Custer Museum in Challis to prep the museum for its season opening the next day.
Refreshments will be served after the 6 p.m. cleaning spree. Volunteers are needed and any volunteer who has a weed trimmer is asked to bring it Friday night.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Labor Day weekend. If people volunteer, the museum will also open for some weekday evening hours. Anyone willing to volunteer to staff the museum for three hours on Wednesdays, Thursdays or Fridays is asked to call Carolyn Naillon at 208-879-5930 or 208-833-5930.