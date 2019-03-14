A fun-filled evening to “bust your fever funk” is set for Friday, March 22, organized by the Challis Area Chamber of Commerce.
The “cabin fever reliever” is a fundraiser for the chamber. It includes dinner, live music, a live auction, games and a kiss the pig contest.
It begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Challis Legion Hall. Dinner options from the Camo Grill include chicken Alfredo or marinated tri-tip. Dinner tickets are $20 and are available in advance at the chamber office, The Bent Rod Outdoors, The Front Porch, Lambs Market and East Idaho Credit Union.
Those sites are also where people vote in advance to determine who will “kiss the sweetheart swine” at the March 22 event. On the pig-smooching ballot are Mike Barrett, Tom Coates, Ken Dizes, Jim Kopp, Scott Lamb, Brenda Sakellaridis and Dennis Thornock.
The evening also includes an auction conducted by Baker Auctioneering, music by Doug Armento and the Iron Mules and games.
People who opt to skip dinner pay a $5 cover charge for the other activities.