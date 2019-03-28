An audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “The Frog Prince” is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, in the Challis middle school auditorium.
Students in grades K-12 may audition. No advance preparation is needed. Assistant directors are also sought during the audition.
Some cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition. Rehearsals will be held from 4:30 to 9 p.m. the rest of the week. The performance is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, at the middle school auditorium.
Among the performers to be cast are three sisters who also happen to be princesses, a frog, an aspen tree, knights, swamp things, an alligator, flamingos, ducks, a fly and Venus fly traps. The touring production is complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. The effort is led by Missoula Children’s Theatre actors and directors.
More information about the Challis production is available from Stephanie Strand at 208-879-2439.