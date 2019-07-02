No summer Chinook fishing season on the South Fork of the Salmon River is planned this year, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Chinook counts over the Columbia and Snake river dams have been low and there’s a lack of harvestable hatchery fish, Roger Phillips, public information supervisor with Fish and Game, said.
Chinook fishing this year has been limited throughout Idaho, with only the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River open now, following a brief earlier season on the Lower Salmon and Little Salmon.
Fishery managers expect enough hatchery Chinook to return to the South Fork Salmon to meet broodstock needs at the McCall Hatchery, Phillips said. Those fish should produce the next generation of smolts, which will hopefully provide fishing opportunities in the future.