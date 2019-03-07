Six Challis High School academic team members youths competed at West Jefferson the week of Feb. 18.
Challis A team lost to Ririe A, 75-60, in a tough match. Team members were Austin Anderson, Nicholas Dizes and Emilio Tamayo.
Those three then competed against Mackay A and ended the matchup in a 60-60 tie. A third match against Ririe B had Challis A coming out on top, 60-5.
The Challis B team, with members Jamie Spence, Kelli Ann Strand and Jessi Farr, defeated West Jefferson, 25-5. They also beat a fusion team 55-30 and got a 35-25 win against Mackay B.