A man who had cocaine at the Braun Brothers Reunion concert in Challis last August was sentenced to two years of probation after admitting he had the drug.
Judge Stevan Thompson suspended a prison sentence and granted Casey Rudolph Neumeyer a withheld judgment. That means Neumeyer can ask to have his conviction set aside and his case dismissed if he successfully completes probation. Neumeyer was ordered to pay a fine and court costs totaling $1,838.50, of which he still owes $1,785.50.
Neumeyer pleaded guilty to cocaine possession at a September hearing. The cocaine was found on Neumeyer by a security guard at the concert in Challis.