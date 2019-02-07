Two open houses are scheduled this month for people to comment on big game hunting seasons.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has scheduled an open house in Salmon from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Fish and Game office at 99 U.S. Highway 93 North. An open house in Challis is set from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Community Event Center at 411 Clinic Road.
People can comment on proposed changes to deer, elk, pronghorn, black bear, mountain lion and wolf seasons for 2019 and 2020. Wildlife biologists will be on hand to talk with hunters. They'll have displays with information about the changes and will accept written comments from participants at both open houses.
People can learn about the proposed changes before the meetings by visiting the Fish and Game website, idfg.idaho.gov. Comments on plans may be submitted via the website, too. All comments will be summarized and submitted to the Fish and Game Commission before its March 13 meeting when hunting seasons will be set.