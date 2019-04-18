Producers have until May 10 to apply for the conservation stewardship program which pays for conservation performance.
The program is operated through the Natural Resources Conservation Service. All producers are eligible to apply, regardless of the crops they raise or the size of their operation. A landowner must enroll their full operation in the program.
Applications are available at 1340 Pleasant Ave., Suite D, in Challis. More information is available by calling 208-756-3211 or going online to www.nrcs.usda.gov/programs/.